The Trico League champion Columbia High Bruins softball won four of five games in four days last week to remain unbeaten at 15-0 in the WIAA Class 1A division and 19-1 overall.
The fourth of the five games saw the Bruins lose for the first time this season, 5-4, against Class 4A Camas.
The No. 7 ranked Bruins started their grueling schedule with a May 9 home doubleheader versus the La Center High Wildcats (4-10 league, 4-14 overall) on senior night at Columbia High School in White Salmon. In a pregame ceremony, seniors Sophia Acosta, Sydney Aman, Ella Reed, Teagan Blankenship, Macee Barnes, and Maggie Bryan were honored for their contributions to the Bruin softball program.
The Bruins won, 13-0 and 14-3, over the Wildcats (4-10 league, 4-14 overall) in games shortened by the 10-run Mercy Rule. The Bruins had 11 hits in the opener and were led on offense by Halle Kock (3-for-4), Acosta (2-for-3, two RBI), and Bryan (2-for-3, RBI). Bruin sophomore pitcher Josie Dickey tossed a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts, four walks and no earned runs.
It was more of the same in Game 2 as the Bruins totaled 14 hits and they were led by Kock (2-for-3, two RBI), Bryan (3-for-4, RBI), and Barnes (1-for-4, three RBI). Freshman hurler McKynzi Guinn pitched eight strikeouts and three walks.
On May 10, the Bruins won, 20-7, over the King’s Way Christian High Knights (10-3 league, 11-6 overall) in Vancouver. The Bruins led 10-6 after five innings and then scored 10 runs in the sixth to end the game early. The Bruins outhit the Knights 20-11 and were led offensively by Bryan (2-for-4, four RBI), Barnes (3-for-5, four RBI), Acosta (1-for-2, two RBI), and Whitney Gross (2-for-2, two RBI). Guinn earned the pitching win.
The Bruins then had their 18-game win streak snapped by the Camas High Papermakers (4-16) before capping the regular season with a 15-0 road win May 12 over La Center. The Bruins had nine hits and were led by Bryan (1-for-3, five RBI), Blankenship (2-for-3, two RBI), Barnes (2-for-2, RBI), and Aman (2-for-3, RBI). Guinn threw a one-hitter, with three strikeouts and a walk.
“I’m so proud of our team and these kids are like rock stars,” said Bryan.
The Bruins will play in the District 4 playoffs May 17-20 in Centralia. The Bruins play two games Wednesday, including their first contest at 2 p.m. against the Tenino High Beavers (5-12). The Bruins will play a second contest at 6 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of a matchup between the Montesano High Bulldogs (16-5) and the Seton Catholic High Cougars (7-10).
If the Bruins win both games, they’ll qualify for the state playoffs May 25-27 in Richland and play a seeding game Saturday. If the Bruins split, they’ll play the third-place elimination game Saturday with the winner advancing to state and the loser ending its season.
