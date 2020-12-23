Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories about Gorge all-time track and field bests. Track and field, because of its relatively standard distances, allows for somewhat of a level playing field when comparing athletes from different eras - giving rise to the possibility of a virtual meet. Each school was allowed three entrants in individual events and one relay. The first installment in the series was published Dec. 15.
Four events, four winners, from four different schools — so went the first day of boys competition at the 2020 Gorge Virtual Track & Field Invitational.
The Dalles did not have any individual champions, but it did have enough depth to take the first-day lead with 33 points.
Four finals were contested, and event winners included Teddy Davis, the three-time (2000, 2001, 2002) state high jump champion from Columbia; he won his specialty at 6-feet, 11-inches. Davis was one of five jumpers to clear 6-8, but the only one to pass on 6-9. That enabled him to grab some shade from the relatively comfortable 75-degree temperatures gracing Hood River Valley’s track.
While Davis was shielding himself from the sun under a huge Bruin umbrella, the four other remaining competitors failed to clear 6-9. (Columbia coaches did have to shoo Davis back under cover after he briefly took advantage of an open HRV artificial turf football field to run some pass routes.) Davis, an all-league wide receiver at Columbia, re-entered the virtual event at 6-10, cleared that on his second attempt, and then scaled 6-11 on his first try.
Davis missed three tries at 7-0; clearance of that height would have to wait until he was jumping for the University of Oregon in 2003 and 2004. He finished his collegiate career with a best of 7-1, which ranks eighth on UO’s all-time list, before finishing his college career at University of Washington.
Davis was a four-time state champion in high school — three high jump titles and another in the triple jump. The latter crown came in 2002, his senior year, when he led Columbia to a runner-up team finish at the state meet.
The stellar virtual high jump field featured five other state champions, including the most recent, two-time winner Lincoln Krog of Stevenson (2018, 2019). Ironically, one virtual-meet placer, who did not win a state championship, had arguably the most success in the event post high school. Cody Stelzer, the all-time recordholder at The Dalles (who finished tied for seventh in the virtual meet at 6-7), went on to become a two-time national champion at Whitworth University in Spokane.
Stelzer was an eight-time All-American selection and won the NCAA Division III national outdoor high jump in 2008 and the indoor crown in 2009. His school records for indoor (6-11) and outdoor (6-11½) still stand at Whitworth. Stelzer continued competitive jumping after college, clearing 7-0 in 2012 before moving to Kansas to attend graduate school. He was an accomplished student, earning Division III’s scholar athlete of the year honors in 2008 for field events.
•••
Other individual winners the first day were Lyle’s Brandon Montoya in the long jump; Hood River javelin thrower Frederick Osther; and three-time state champion distance runner Alex Dillard from Dufur.
Dillard surprised the tightly bunched field in the virtual 3000 meters with a gutty breakaway 1000 meters from the finish, and then held off a hard-charging Leo Castillo, 8:43.19 to 8:45.65. Castillo was one of three Hood River runners in the nine-member field. The other two Eagles were father-son, Aaron and Josh Haynes. They showed the 500 spectators, who formed a wind break around the HRV track, an up-close look at just how physical competitive distance races can get. They showed their mettle by breaking to the front early in the race and then spent the first two laps trading elbows — and subsequent glares at each other — around the curves. Things got more civil after that, with son eventually edging dad, 8:48.0 to 8:51.71, for family bragging rights. What’s more, Josh has a chance to improve on his prep best, as he is a senior at HRV this year.
Dillard wisely stayed away from the early jostling and was content to linger in the back of the pack. With a little more than two laps remaining he caught the field by surprise by going wide on the backstretch with a burst usually reserved for the final 100. Dillard was well known in his prep running days for his furious kicks, where he often reeled in opponents over the final straightaway.
“Most high school boys can run maybe one or two sub-five-minute miles with a break in-between, if they train for that,” said one of his high school cross country coaches, Tom Conklin, in a 2017 newspaper article. “Alex could run multiple sub-five-minute miles during practice. He had a skill to run down an opponent in the last half mile, like I’ve not seen in runners at the high school level.”
Dillard owns five track records and won three successive 3000 state titles for Dufur, scoring 53 state-meet points during high school. Former The Dalles track coach Steven Thompson said Dillard was, “the best distance runner that’s come out of the Columbia River Gorge area. Some of his records will never be broken.”
Similar praise has been heaped on Lyle’s Montoya, who also was a multi-state-meet champion. In fact, the sprinter/jumper, who is playing football at Eastern Washington, is one of Washington’s all-time best state-meet scorers with 88 points. More impressively, Montoya’s points came in three years, as the state meet was canceled because of COVID this past spring — his senior season.
Montoya won the virtual long jump by nearly a foot at 24-1.25 (2018). He won three long jump state titles for Lyle, three 200-meter titles and two 100 titles. Montoya owns the Washington Class 2B state meet records in all three events: 10.89; 21.87; and 23-7.5.
The virtual meet long jump place list included athletes from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, which was reflected in the press box requests for warm-up music. Public address announcer and former HRV athletic director, Keith Bassham (also deft at air guitar), had no trouble finding cuts from the Rolling Stones, Led Zepplin, Van Halen and Pearl Jam, but he struggled somewhat when culling more recent tunes from his song collection.
The Dalles’ recordholder, Luther Goin, represented the ‘60s with his runner-up finish to Montoya. The 1967 A-1 (large schools) state champ had a best of 23-2 that season; he also won the 180-yard low hurdles his senior year at the state meet at Oregon State University. Less than three inches separated the fourth through ninth places in the tight virtual long jump field.
•••
The third, and final, field event of day one, the javelin, was delayed for 30 minutes because of a rules committee meeting, and also so HRV football coach Caleb Sperry had time to complete his 7-on-7 passing league practice in the landing area. Many of the Eagle players stuck around to watch one of their own, HRV recordholder Frederick Osther, manhandle the competition. Osther, the 1986 state champion, needed just one throw to win the event at 217-4. Gary Tyler of Goldendale was second at 210-5.5; his series includes three throws beyond 205 feet.
The rules committee met to decide which javelins to allow. It was discovered that only one thrower, Brandt Cornell of The Dalles, had a legal javelin — one manufactured after the high school rules changed in late 2001. After a short meeting, the nine finalists and their throws coaches all agreed — in the spirit of competition — to share their implements. Not surprisingly, everyone took at least one of their four throws with Columbia High’s Lloyd Fassett’s javelin (see related story this page).
•••
Next issue: Day two of the 2020 girls virtual meet. Thanks again to the many Gorge track and field coaches who helped compile entrants. Apologies in advance to any athlete who was overlooked. Readers are invited (and encouraged) to send in corrections, all-time best additions, and comments to joepshow@aol.com.
