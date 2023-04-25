The Dalles High Riverhawks hosted a dual event with the Estacada High Rangers in a Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls golf Special District 1 tournament. It was highlighted by Riverhawk junior Katelynn Vassar, who shot a personal-best score of 80 to notch her third tourney win of the season on April 18 at The Dalles Country Club.

The smaller than expected tourney consisted of five golfers from The Dalles and two from Estacada. Vassar lowered her previous personal best by nine strokes. Vassar’s score was 8-over par on the nine-hole course in The Dalles.