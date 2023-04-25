The Dalles High Riverhawks hosted a dual event with the Estacada High Rangers in a Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls golf Special District 1 tournament. It was highlighted by Riverhawk junior Katelynn Vassar, who shot a personal-best score of 80 to notch her third tourney win of the season on April 18 at The Dalles Country Club.
The smaller than expected tourney consisted of five golfers from The Dalles and two from Estacada. Vassar lowered her previous personal best by nine strokes. Vassar’s score was 8-over par on the nine-hole course in The Dalles.
“We had a great day, and the weather was awesome, so it was probably the nicest day that we’ve had in a tournament this year,” said second-year Coach Nate Timmons. “It was a big deal for Katelynn to have her best day ever and she played really well. Madison (Grant) had a good day, too, and she played an 18-hole tournament for just the second time, and she played really well in getting her best score ever. … Overall, it was a successful tournament for us.”
The Riverhawk foursome of Vassar, senior Paige Compton (117) and sophomores Grant (126) and Anna Schuemann combined for a team score of 464. Morgan Kalsch shot a nine-hole score of 87.
“Paige played pretty good, and she was just five strokes higher than her personal best of 112,” said Timmons. “She played really good on the front nine, but then she kind of struggled a little bit on the back, but otherwise, she did pretty good. It was good to have Morgan come out and play nine holes, too.”
The Riverhawks competed in the 20-team state preview tournament Tuesday at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis, which is the site of the OSAA state tournament May 15-16 (result was after the printed edition deadline). “It will be exciting to see how we stack up with other teams from around the state,” said Timmons. “It will give us an idea of what we’ll need to do to be more competitive.”
The Riverhawks will compete in one more event yet-to-be determined prior to the District Tournament on May 8-9 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.
Commented