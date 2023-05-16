The Dalles High Riverhawks girls golf team competed May 8-9 in the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 regional tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks where junior Katelyn Vassar qualified for the state tourney.
The junior was fourth out of 61 golfers with a two-round, 36-hole score of 179 to advance to the state tournament for a second straight year. Vassar shot an 88 in the first round, followed by a 91 in the second round May 9.
“Honestly, I feel pretty good, because I didn’t think that I would be able to make it to state, but I played super good both days,” said Vassar, who finished 13th at state last year.
“This was a much different format in Class 4A compared to last year when we were in Class 5A. There was a lot more pressure to qualify this year than there was last year. I’m playing my best at this point of the season and so I feel like I’ll have a good chance to finish in the top-10 at state.”
The Dalles quartet of Vassar, senior Paige Compton and sophomores Anna Schuemann and Madison Grant combined to shoot a team score of 936. The Riverhawks finished eighth out of 11 teams. At regionals, Compton played in the final golf tournament of her The Dalles High School career. Compton had a personal best score of 119 in a tournament in April.
“It’s been a great season; I made a lot of new friends, and our coach is just great,” said Compton, who competed the last two years on the Riverhawks’ golf team. “I had a successful season, and it was very fun being on the team again this year. … This was a good way to conclude my senior year.”
Vassar participated in the state tournament May 15-16 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis. Second-year Coach Nate Timmons said Vassar works hard and is well focused.
“I’m really proud of Katelyn … she has definitely put in the time and work necessary to reach her goal,” Timmons said. “I’m really happy for her and it’s good for our golf program. She had to place in the top five if she wanted to go and she got fourth. She separated herself from most of the rest of the field and she did a great job.”
