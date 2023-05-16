Katelyn.jpg

The Dalles High golf Riverhawk junior Katelyn Vassar shoot a tee shot at the Class 4A regional tournament May 9 in Banks.

 Mike Weber photo

The Dalles High Riverhawks girls golf team competed May 8-9 in the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 regional tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks where junior Katelyn Vassar qualified for the state tourney.

The junior was fourth out of 61 golfers with a two-round, 36-hole score of 179 to advance to the state tournament for a second straight year. Vassar shot an 88 in the first round, followed by a 91 in the second round May 9.