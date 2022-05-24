The Dalles High Riverhawk sophomore Katelyn Vassar took 13th place in the Class 5A state golf tourney May 16-17 at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell.
In the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state tourney, The Dufur High Rangers took fifth place May 16-17 at Eagle Crest Ridge Resort in Redmond.
Vassar shot a 100 first-round score, followed by a 97 second-round score for a 197. North Eugene freshman Fancesca Tomp won the individual state championship with a 72 in the first round on the par-72 course, followed by a second-round score of 79 for a 151.
Dufur, guided by Coach Travis Kane, were led by their No. 1 golfer, junior Tora Timinsky, who shot a 77 in the first round and 74 in the second for a 151 score and a third-place overall individual finish.
“What a great season,” said Kane. “While this was our second season, due to no tournament last year, it was our first to be a part of the OSAA state tournament. Fifth place and the only Class 1A team in the tournament is a notable accomplishment. I am so proud for the players, our team, our school, and the community.”
Timinsky concluded the season with a 7-1 overall individual mark. Timinsky finished four strokes behind state champion, Riley Hammerickson, of St. Mary’s (147), which won the team championship with score of 694.
The Ranger golfers who also contributed to their fifth-place showing included sophomore Molly Cochenour (226), junior Amelie Dearmond (228), junior Allie Masterson 247, and Hanna Troendle (122). Dufur senior Piper Neal shot a second-round score of 122 while playing in the final event of her Dufur High School athletic career.
