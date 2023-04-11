The Dalles High Riverhawks girls golf team had another successful tournament, led by junior Katelynn Vassar, who was the individual winner in a four-team event April 6 at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland.
Vassar earned medalist honors with her score of 33 out of 14 players competing on a rainy day on the very wet and muddy 18-hole course. The Stableford golf scoring system was utilized at the event, which is an alternative method to what is normally used. The Stableford system has points awarded depending on the score for each hole.
The Class 4A Riverhawks’ three-member squad, guided by second-year Coach Nate Timmons, was unable to have a four-player team score. Vassar, senior Paige Compton (three points) and junior Nellie Wilkinson (17 points) were the only Riverhawks who played 18 holes in the tourney. The Dalles sophomore Madison Grant played nine holes.
“It was really tough weather conditions to play in, but it was nice to see Katelynn win again, and Nellie took fourth place, too, so everything worked out pretty well for us,” said Timmons.
It marked the second event win this year for Vassar, who also won the March 28 Riverhawk Invitational Tournament in The Dalles.
The Riverdale High Mavericks won the event with 42 points. However, The Dalles actually scored more points (53) than Riverdale, but the Riverhawks didn’t have four players required for a team score.
“It’s awesome that Katelynn won,” Timmons said. “It really took a lot of mental toughness for our team and I’m super proud of all the girls for playing in such tough, tough conditions.”
The Riverhawks competed in a tournament Monday at Wildhorse Golf Club in Pendleton (results were after the printed edition deadline). The Riverhawks will play in their next tournament April 17 at The Dalles Country Club’s nine-hole course.
