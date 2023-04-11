Katelyn Vassar TD.jpg

The Dalles High Riverhawks girls golf team had another successful tournament, led by junior Katelynn Vassar, who was the individual winner in a four-team event April 6 at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland.

Vassar earned medalist honors with her score of 33 out of 14 players competing on a rainy day on the very wet and muddy 18-hole course. The Stableford golf scoring system was utilized at the event, which is an alternative method to what is normally used. The Stableford system has points awarded depending on the score for each hole.