Columbia High’s Sawyer Muehlbauer was first and teammate Joshua Steele third this past weekend in the 170-pound WIAA Region 2 weight bracket, as both qualified for this week’s state wrestling tournament.
The Columbia boys competed in Castle Rock at the WIAA 1A Region 2 tourney, where they placed seventh. Muehlbauer and Matthias Posini (285 pounds) had won titles two weeks ago at the 2023 Trico League boys wrestling tournament (sub-regionals) in Stevenson. Posini was fourth at regionals.
The top three finishers in each of the 14 weight divisions at regionals qualified for three automatic berths in the Feb. 17-18 state wrestling tournament in the Tacoma Dome. The fourth-place finisher at regionals is an alternate to the state tourney.
The regional brackets included four wrestlers from the Trico and four from the Evergreen League. Columbia’s boys team, which had finished third in sub-regionals, was seventh out of 11 teams at regionals.
Muehlbauer’s route to the final included pins over Non Chaiyakam of Hoquiam in the first round, and over Caden Sullivan of Seton Catholic in the semifinals. Muehlbauer improved to 38-10 on the season when he won by fall over Kysen Knox of Tenino in the championship.
Steele won in the first round over Logan Shipman of Eatonville, but lost in the semifinals to Knox by pin. Steele bounced back in the consolation rounds with a pin over Gabe Pyhala of Montesano and another pin over Sullivan.
Posini, a sophomore, who won the Trico League title at 285 pounds, won by fall over Rowdie Tafoya of Tenino in the first round, before losing to Carsen Pero of Eatonville in the semifinals. Posini won his first consolation match, by pin over Hunter Price of Elma, but he lost in the third-place match to Aaron Smiley of Castle Rock. Posini had defeated Smiley in the Trico semifinals two weeks ago.
Stefan Martin, at 145 pounds, finished fifth for the Bruins, winning two of four matches. In addition, Columbia had two sixth-place finishers in Levi Childers at 113 pounds; he won one of four matches. At 138, Calvin Andrews also was sixth with one win. At 126, Levi Wamsley, Liam Cox at 160, and Troy Muehlbauer at 190, also competed at regionals.
