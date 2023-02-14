Columbia High’s Sawyer Muehlbauer was first and teammate Joshua Steele third this past weekend in the 170-pound WIAA Region 2 weight bracket, as both qualified for this week’s state wrestling tournament.

The Columbia boys competed in Castle Rock at the WIAA 1A Region 2 tourney, where they placed seventh. Muehlbauer and Matthias Posini (285 pounds) had won titles two weeks ago at the 2023 Trico League boys wrestling tournament (sub-regionals) in Stevenson. Posini was fourth at regionals.