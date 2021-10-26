The Trout Lake girls soccer team’s hopes of a berth in the Class 3A/2A/1A Oregon state playoffs improved last week after a 4-1 win at De La Salle put the Mustangs at 14th in the statewide rankings (as of Saturday).
Trout Lake is fourth in the six-team District 1, and just as important, No. 14 in the OSAA’s rankings. The top three finishing District 1 teams receive automatic berths in the state playoffs. Two other at-large teams among Oregon’s 3A/2A/1A schools also qualify for the state playoffs. The Mustangs are among the contenders for the state’s two at-large berths.
Also in the running, as of Sunday, are 11th-ranked Central Linn and 15th-ranked Blanchet Catholic. Neither team has clinched an automatic playoff berth based on district play.
The Mustangs (7-3 overall, 2-3 Special District 1) were scheduled to play their final regular season match Monday at home against top-ranked Oregon Episcopal School (7-2, 4-0). (The result came after the print edition deadline.)
Trout Lake Coach Sean Painter said a perfect finish for his team would be a berth in the state playoffs - in the first season ever for the only all-girls soccer team in school history. “It would be awesome,” he said.
