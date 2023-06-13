Olivia Nickson

Hood River runner Olivia Nickson after a race earlier this season. Nickson competed with other Gorge athletes at the USA Track and Field Oregon High School Invitational on June 10 at Rex Putnam High School. Nickson finished second in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:22.84.

 CGN photo/file

This year’s high school state track and field championships are in the rearview mirror, but a handful of Gorge athletes have started preparing for next season by attending summer meets.

This year’s regional and national Junior Olympic meets are in Oregon in July, which has arguably led to a spike in attendance at various all-comers and other track and field meets early this summer.

Lilly Adams MUG FILE.jpg

The Dalles sprinter Lilly Adams.