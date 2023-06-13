Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Hood River runner Olivia Nickson after a race earlier this season. Nickson competed with other Gorge athletes at the USA Track and Field Oregon High School Invitational on June 10 at Rex Putnam High School. Nickson finished second in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:22.84.
This year’s high school state track and field championships are in the rearview mirror, but a handful of Gorge athletes have started preparing for next season by attending summer meets.
This year’s regional and national Junior Olympic meets are in Oregon in July, which has arguably led to a spike in attendance at various all-comers and other track and field meets early this summer.
The USA Track and Field Oregon High School Invitational was held Saturday at Rex Putnam High in Milwaukie. The field included The Dalles sprinters Lily Adams and Madelynn Harrison. Adams, competing for Resolute Track Club, was third in the 400 meters in 1 minute, 2.78 seconds. She also ran the 200 in 28.18 seconds. Harrison, also with Resolute, was second in the 400 in 1:00.80 and fifth in the 200 in 27.22.
Adams and Harrison completed their junior seasons at The Dalles High last month, helping the Riverhawk girls finish eighth at Class 4A state meet at Hayward Field in Eugene. They ran legs on The Dalles’ 4x400 meter relay, which finished third, and the 4x100 relay, which was sixth. Harrison placed sixth at the state championships in the 200, where she raced to a near personal record of 26.77 in the preliminary round. Her 200 best is 26.73. Adams was eighth in the 400 final in 1:02.55. She ran a 1:01.53 in the prelims, just off her PR of 1:01.35.
The Dalles High junior-to-be River McClure also competed at the Oregon High School Invitational on June 10, finishing sixth in the 400 hurdles (1:04.86) and 14th in the 100 in 11.81. McClure placed in three individual events at the Tri-Valley Conference district meet May 19; he was third in the 300 hurdles, sixth in the high jump, and eighth in the javelin.
Hood River Valley graduated senior Olivia Nickson also raced at the Rex Putnam meet, finishing second in the 800 in 2:23.84. At the June 4 Portland Track Festival in Hillsboro Nickson was fifth in the 800 in a personal record 2:22.73. She finished third at the Northwest Oregon Conference meet in May, qualifying for the Class 5A state meet.
Columbia High’s Jessica Polkinghorn competed June 2 for the Super Throwers Track Club at a meet the club hosted in Oregon City. Polkinghorn’s three-event day included a personal record of 111 feet, 6.5 inches in the discus. She also won the javelin with a throw of 117-2 and was second in the shot put at 34-11.
Polkinghorn’s junior year this past spring at Columbia included two performances which rank her No. 2 all-time for the Bruins: 39-5.75, shot put; and 123-9, javelin. Her recent PR in the discus also is the second-best mark in school history.
The Dalles High graduate (2022) Taylor Morehouse recently completed his freshman year at Lane Community College by winning the conference meet in the pole vault at a personal-best 15-11.5. Morehouse and younger brother Julian competed at the El Jefe meet at South Eugene High on June 3. Taylor cleared 15-6, and Julian topped 12-0. This past spring, Julian won the May 20 Tri-Valley district meet with a PR 14-1 vault and finished sixth at the 4A state meet.
Commented