It wasn’t a good week for the four area OSAA Class 1A football teams as each suffered disappointing defeats.
The Dufur High Rangers traveled to face the No. 6-ranked Imbler High Panthers (2-0) in a nonleague contest. The Panthers proved worthy of their ranking as they beat the Rangers (0-2), 52-12.
The contest was close in the first half as Dufur trailed 20-12 at halftime.
Dufur senior running back Cody Phillips led the Ranger ground game with 21 carries for 105 yards. Phillips scored a touchdown on a 25-yard pass from freshman quarterback Gavin Anderson (6-for-12 passing, 59 yards).
The Rangers will play the Sherman/Condon High Huskies (0-2) in the first contest of their six-game Special District 3 schedule at 7 p.m. Friday at Sherman. The Huskies lost their second straight game, 42-8, to No. 11-ranked Union Bobcats (1-1) Sept. 8 at home.
Lyle loses second straight
The Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars had a much-improved performance from their opening week, 42-6, loss to Cove. The Cougars, guided by Coach Dave Devoe, displayed a better offense but they dropped their second straight contest, 50-22, to the No. 9-ranked Elgin Huskies (2-0).
“All in all, we played way better than we did the previous week. Our blocking was much improved, and our running game was right on,” Devoe said.
Cougar senior running back/linebacker Riley Smith had 213 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns. Sophomore running back/linebacker Carson Ramsay (12 carries, 70 yards) also contributed to the Cougar offense. Thiemann completed seven of 12 passes for 60 yards.
The Cougars will play their home opener Friday against No. 1-ranked Perrydale (2-0) at 7 p.m. at Lyle High School.
The South Wasco County High Redsides (1-1) lost their first Special District 1 six-man football game, 37-26, to the No. 1-ranked Harper Charter Hornets (2-0) Sept. 8. The Hornets got a little revenge against the Redsides, who won 33-0 in a match-up between the two squads last year.
The Redsides play the defending six-man state champion Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (1-1) Friday at 1 p.m. at Spray High School. The Eagles won last year’s match-up, 43-20, in Maupin.
