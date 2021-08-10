Three players on Dufur High School’s 2021 baseball team were selected by coaches to the 2A-1A all-state team, which was released recently.
Junior Isaac Anthony and senior Ben Schanno were chosen for the 22-member first-team; junior Brock LaFaver was a second team pick. All three pitched for the Rangers; Anthony also played outfield, Schanno infield and LaFaver first base.
Anthony hit .515 and led the Rangers with three home runs. The left-hander also was 3-0 as a pitcher (0.29 earned-run average), with 48 strikeouts and 12 walks in 24 innings pitched. Schanno was 2-1 on the mound with an ERA of 2.77. He hit .380, scored 31 runs and was 24-for-24 on stolen base attempts. LaFaver, from South Wasco High, was 3-2 as a pitcher with a 1.44 ERA; he hit .434 with a team leading 23 hits and 25 RBI.
Dufur was 12-3 this past COVID-shortened high school season, 4-1 in 2A/1A Special District 7. Kennedy and Monroe high schools, which defeated Dufur in the state playoffs, each had three first-team picks. Glide won the season-ending state tournament and had two players on the first team.
