Columbia High’s Sawyer Muehlbauer, Matthias Posini and Jessica Polkinghorn won wrestling championships this past weekend.

Muehlbauer and Posini won titles at the 2023 Trico League boys wrestling tournament (sub-regionals) on Saturday in Stevenson, while Polkinghorn won her title at the girls 1B/2B/1A/2A sub-regional the same day in Washougal.