Columbia High’s Sawyer Muehlbauer, Matthias Posini and Jessica Polkinghorn won wrestling championships this past weekend.
Muehlbauer and Posini won titles at the 2023 Trico League boys wrestling tournament (sub-regionals) on Saturday in Stevenson, while Polkinghorn won her title at the girls 1B/2B/1A/2A sub-regional the same day in Washougal.
They are among 10 Bruin wrestlers who earned automatic berths in this week’s regional championships — qualifiers for the upcoming WIAA state meet. The boys 1A Region II tourney is on Saturday at Castle Rock; the girls regional is in Shelton.
The top four finishers in each of the 14 weight divisions at the sub-regionals qualified for regionals. Once there, the Bruins will be competing in eight-wrestler brackets for three automatic berths in the Feb. 17-18 state wrestling tournament in the Tacoma Dome. The fourth-place finisher at regionals is an alternate at the state tourney.
The regional brackets include four wrestlers from the Trico and four from the Evergreen League.
Columbia’s boys team finished third in sub-regionals with 174 points — 4.5 points behind runner-up La Center. Castle Rock won the boys team title. The two-member Bruin girls squad scored 35 points and was 10th at Washougal.
“The team did a great job,” said CHS Coach Michael Muehlbauer, who was voted the league’s coach of the year by his peers. “Improvement from last season is obvious and we are wrestling like we belong there and know what we’re doing.”
Among those the coach was speaking of included son, Sawyer, who won the Trico’s 170-pound division. It was an all-Bruin final at 170, as Muehlbauer and training-room partner Joshua Steele battled for the title. Muehlbauer’s route to the top included bracket pins over Caden Sullivan of Seton Catholic and Kohl Brown of Stevenson. Steele advanced with pins over Braden Griffith of Stevenson and Jack Knudsen of Castle Rock.
Posini, a sophomore, won the title at 285 pounds, edging Dakoda Libby of Stevenson, 9-7. Posini, now 17-19 this season, advanced to the final with a quarterfinal pin in 41 seconds over Wyatt Russell of Castle Rock and a semifinal pin over Aaron Smiley, also of Castle Rock.
Polkinghorn, 32-7 this season, wrestled her way to the girls 155-pound championship by defeating Charlie White-Duringer of Stevenson by fall in the semifinals and Sofia Aragon of Seton Catholic, also by a pin.
The other Bruin girls’ team member who placed at sub-regionals was Caroline Meinzer, also at 155 pounds, who was fifth overall.
In addition to Steele, Columbia had a second runner-up last weekend, as Levi Childers reached the 113-pound title match, where he lost by fall to Landon Fulton of Castle Rock.
Among the other regional qualifiers for Columbia High were Levi Wamsley, who was fourth at 126; Calvin Andrews, who was fourth at 138; Stefan Martin, fourth at 145; and Liam Cox, fourth at 160.
Three Bruin boys are alternates for regionals based on their fifth-place finishes: Robert Grabb IV at 106; Holden Uffelman at 132; and Michael Smith at 285. Also placing sixth for Columba were Aaron Johnson at 120 and Camden Uffelman at 138.
