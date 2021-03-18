Sports Schedules

Check out what's happening this week in local sports!

Cross Country

March 17

The Dalles at Pendleton; Ridgeview at Hood River

March 19

Columbia at District 4 meet, Vancouver

March 24

The Dalles at Ridgeview; Hood River at Redmond

Football

March 19

La Salle at The Dalles; Goldendale at Columbia; South Wasco at Echo; Dayville at Sherman; Dufur at Ione/Arlington

March 20

Hood River at Pendleton

Boys Soccer

March 16

Clackamas at HR

March 17

Crook County at HR

March 18

Hood River at Ridgeview; Horizon at Damascus; Willamette Valley at Trout Lake

March 20

Grand View at Horizon; The Dalles at Crook County

March 23

The Dalles at Pendleton

Girls Soccer

March 18

Ridgeview at Hood River

March 19

Crook County at The Dalles

March 22

La Salle at Hood River

March 23

Pendleton at The Dalles; Columbia at King’s Way

Volleyball

March 16

Pendleton at Hood River; Crook County at The Dalles; South Wasco at Dufur; Sherman at Bickleton; Lyle/Wishram at Glenwood/Klickitat

March 18

The Dalles at Pendleton; Trout Lake at South Wasco; Dufur at Klickitat; Ione/Arlington at Sherman

March 20

Redmond, Hermiston at Hood River; Pendleton at The Dalles; South Wasco at Joseph, Wallowa

March 23

Hood River at Crook County; Sherman at Echo; Days Creek at Dufur