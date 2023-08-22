CGN Logo.indd

Sherman football

The Sherman County/Condon High Huskies had a breakthrough season a year ago in reaching the OSAA Class 1A eight-man football state playoffs for the first time in five years. After losing only four seniors from that talented squad, the Huskies are hoping to qualify for the playoffs a second straight season.

The Huskies, guided by fourth-year Coach Kyle Blagg, had 30 players who turned out for the opening of fall practice Aug. 14 in Moro. Eight players are from Condon High School, which is the most that have ever been on the Huskies’ squad.