The Sherman County/Condon High Huskies had a breakthrough season a year ago in reaching the OSAA Class 1A eight-man football state playoffs for the first time in five years. After losing only four seniors from that talented squad, the Huskies are hoping to qualify for the playoffs a second straight season.
The Huskies, guided by fourth-year Coach Kyle Blagg, had 30 players who turned out for the opening of fall practice Aug. 14 in Moro. Eight players are from Condon High School, which is the most that have ever been on the Huskies’ squad.
“Despite having the recent heat wave, we managed to have a pretty good first week of practice,” said Blagg. “Our goal is to compete for the league title and make a run in the playoffs. Filling the shoes of the graduated seniors is always a hard thing to do and sometimes they leave pretty big holes, so we’re working on filling those.”
The Huskies had a remarkable 2022 season, that included a four-game Special District 2, momentum building win streak to propel them into the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Huskies had a 4-2 SD2 record, 6-3 overall.
“We’re kind of asking everyone to just have a positive attitude out on the field this year,” said Blagg, whose assistant coaches include Gary Lewis, Joe Colby, and Steve Bird. “I think sometimes that athletes tend to mimic what they see. For the coaches, it’s our job to be critical and point out mistakes so that we can fix them. In my experience, the teams that have thrived and improved on the field were the ones that had players with more positive leadership roles.”
Sherman/Condon took third place in the SD2 West Division behind the Enterprise High Outlaws (4-2 SD2, 6-4) and the league champion Powder Valley High Badgers (6-0 SD2, 10-1). The Huskies lost a Nov. 5, 2022, first round state playoff game, 66-8, to the No. 5 ranked Myrtle Point Bobcats (3-1 SD1 North, 7-4 overall).
The Huskies will rely on either junior Michael Blagg (Kyle’s son) or junior Blake Carnine of Condon to help lead the offense at quarterback. Blagg said either player is capable of leading the offense and the Huskies will be fine with either one at the position.
The Huskies have an experienced squad led by seniors Casey Nelson, Henry Poirier, Luke Fritts, Sawyer Baker and Talon Dark. The group will also get contributions on the field from nine juniors and four sophomores.
“We always hope the seniors will provide leadership and they seem to have a way of making that happen,” said Blagg. “The true test really comes when you play that first game and then you figure out who provides the leadership. We have a pretty good group of freshmen that came out for the team, too.
“We have a couple of guys that transferred here, and we also have a few kids that are playing their first season on the Sherman/Condon High School football team.”
The Huskies begin their nine-game schedule with an Aug. 31, 4 p.m. season opening nonleague contest versus the Elgin High Huskies (3-3 SD2 East, 5-3 overall last year) in the Eight-Man Classic at Dufur High School. Sherman/Condon then plays its home opener Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. in a nonleague contest against the Union High Bobcats (1-5 SD2, 3-6 overall last year) in Moro.
