In a season that has had an equal share of ups and downs, the Dalles High Riverhawks baseball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 10-9 Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference win at Madras High on April 12.

It almost turned out to be a disappointing defeat for The Dalles, which led 10-0 in the top of the third inning. Madras outscored The Dalles 9-0 over the next four and a half innings to trim the final margin to just one run.