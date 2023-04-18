In a season that has had an equal share of ups and downs, the Dalles High Riverhawks baseball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 10-9 Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference win at Madras High on April 12.
It almost turned out to be a disappointing defeat for The Dalles, which led 10-0 in the top of the third inning. Madras outscored The Dalles 9-0 over the next four and a half innings to trim the final margin to just one run.
The Riverhawks had 15 hits and were led offensively by senior Braden Schwartz (2-for-3, three RBI), sophomore Cody Agidius (3-for-4, three RBI) and sophomore Will Booth (3-for-4, RBI). The trio of senior pitchers Riley Brock, Manatu Crichton-Tunai and junior Sam Shaver combined to allow seven hits with four strikeouts and 11 walks.
Prior to the Madras road trip, the teams faced each other in the TVC opener in The Dalles for both squads. The Dalles (1-2 TVC, 6-5 overall), guided by Coach Pat Clark and assistant Coach Bailey Ortega, came out flat and lost, 7-1.
“It was definitely tough when we dropped four in row and our bats kind of went silent and we had 18 errors in those four games,” said Ortega. “Our pitchers have been throwing well and we only allowed one earned run against Madras. We can win games, but we just have to field the ball better and make some plays. We just have to fight through some adversity.”
The Dalles got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning when senior Diego Gonzalez scored on a sacrifice fly by Brock. Schwartz, Crichton-Tunai and Booth combined on the mound to allow five hits, with six strikeouts and four walks. The Riverhawks had three hits and six errors.
“We started out hot earlier in the season (five-game win streak) and we were hitting the ball well, but then it kind of cooled off a little and I’m sure that we’ll get right back with our bats,” said Brock. “Our pitching staff has been throwing really well this year and that’s probably the strength of our team right now with me, Manatu and Braden.”
The Riverhawks had tough matchup in their next game as they faced the No. 1-ranked Gladstone High Gladiators (3-0 TVC, 11-0 overall) on the road April 14 and lost, 12-6. Gladstone jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead and then extended the margin to 6-1 in the fourth. The Riverhawks narrowed the deficit to 6-3 in the fifth. Gladstone responded to take control of the contest with a five-run sixth. Gladstone outhit The Dalles, 12-6.
The Riverhawks were led offensively by Nolan Donivan (3-for-4, two RBI), Schwartz (1-for-3, two RBI) and Gonzalez (1-for-3, RBI). Brock (four strikeouts, six hits allowed) led a quartet of Riverhawk pitchers that included reliever’s Booth, Braden Schwartz, and Avery Schwartz.
Of note this week will be The Dalles’ game on Friday against St. Helens; the contest will be played 7 p.m. at Ron Tonkin Field, the home of the Hillsboro Hops single A professional baseball team.
