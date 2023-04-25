Paul Kelly and Paul Capek improved their boys doubles record to 6-0 last week, leading The Dalles High to a 7-1 Tri-Valley League boys tennis win.

The Riverhawk doubles team, which finished third at the 2022 Class 5A state tournament, easily dispatched David Dias and Juan Olivera in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. Kelly and Capek have outscored six opponents by a combined 68 games to seven games, and they have not lost a set when playing together this spring. Kelly also won a doubles match with teammate Ivan Garcia as his partner.