Paul Kelly and Paul Capek improved their boys doubles record to 6-0 last week, leading The Dalles High to a 7-1 Tri-Valley League boys tennis win.
The Riverhawk doubles team, which finished third at the 2022 Class 5A state tournament, easily dispatched David Dias and Juan Olivera in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. Kelly and Capek have outscored six opponents by a combined 68 games to seven games, and they have not lost a set when playing together this spring. Kelly also won a doubles match with teammate Ivan Garcia as his partner.
Last season, Kelly and Capek won their first two matches in the 5A state tourney and then won in the third-place match after losing in the semifinals.
The Dalles, 6-3 on the season, won all but the No. 1 singles match at Madras, and it was a three-set thriller. Riverhawk junior Henry Perez and Madras’ Fernando Saldana split the first two sets. The White Buffalo sophomore outlasted Perez, 11-9, in the deciding set.
Also winning in singles for Coach Sergio Lopez’s The Dalles squad were: Ondrej Necas, Grey Roetcisoender, and Martin Romero. Other The Dalles doubles wins came from: Alexander Kjoelseth and Carter Randall, Hector Moralez and Bryson Seibert, and Ryder Barrier and Jonathan Rodriguez.
Lucy Booth and Naomi Heredia won their fourth straight doubles match which helped The Dalles salvage a 4-4 Tri-Valley League girls tennis tie April 18 at Madras.
The Dalles’ No. 1 doubles team edged Idaly Romero and Heidi Sedano of Madras, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
Madras swept the Riverhawks in singles, but it was turnabout is fair play for The Dalles in doubles where they were 4-0. Also winning for the Riverhawks were: the No. 2 team of Gisele Ortega and Jessica Huizar-Perez; Reta Rincon and Yamari Santillan at No. 3; and Ari Chavez-Rodriguez and Jasmin Elia Contreras at No. 4. Rincon and Santillan improved their doubles record to 3-1 with their win. Chavez-Rodriguez and Contreras are now 4-1 in doubles.
Commented