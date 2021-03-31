The Dalles — Inspired by Senior Day festivities while playing its final home game proved to be highly motivational for The Dalles football team last week. The Riverhawks (2-1) played nearly perfect in a 34-0 non-league victory over Class 6A Wilson Saturday afternoon at Sid White Field on the Wahtonka campus.
“We just took care of the ball a little better and we won the turnover battle,” said Coach Andy Codding. “That’s one of the things that we’ve kind of been most concerned about during the first couple of games. We executed our game plan very well and we just took whatever they (Trojans) were giving us. For our defense getting a shutout is huge and it’s the third week in a row that we’ve played really well defensively. It was a good overall effort by everyone, and our linemen took away the key part of Wilson’s game, which is running the ball. We stopped what they (Trojans) wanted to do and then we also took away their Plan B.”
Riverhawk seniors who were honored were introduced with their parents at midfield. Those seniors included Kenape Stewart, Jesse Larson, Dusty Dodge, Francisco Medina, Enrique DeLaCruz, Alex Gonzales, Spencer Taylor and Skyler Leeson. After the pregame ceremony, The Dalles unleashed a first-quarter offensive explosion to gain control of the 1 p.m. contest.
The Riverhawks displayed a highly effective fly offensive attack in a 10-play, 64-yard scoring drive, capped by a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Leeson (8-for-11 passing, 120 yards). Placekicker Fabian Canchola booted the extra point and The Dalles led 7-0 with 7:13 on the scoreboard clock.
“It feels great to come out here and play so well today,” said Leeson. “We were able to capitalize on Wilson’s turnovers; we played together as a team and our linemen were blocking really well. Everyone just made big plays when we needed to, and our defense worked hard to recover turnovers. It means a lot for us to come out here and get the win on Senior Night, because it’s the last home game for our seniors.”
It didn’t take long for The Dalles to extend the lead — 33 seconds, to be exact. Following Canchola’s kickoff, The Dalles sophomore linebacker Riley Brock recovered a fumble on a first down Trojan play, giving the Riverhawks possession at Wilson’s 33-yard line. Junior flyback Jaxon Pullen (11 carries, 126 yards rushing) took the ensuing handoff from Leeson and sprinted to the right side and quickly eluded Wilson defenders to put the Riverhawks in front 13-0 with 6:40 on the clock.
“We definitely played with a high energy level offensively and defensively from the opening kickoff and we had the momentum going our way throughout the entire game,” said Pullen. “We made some adjustments during practice following last week’s tough game and we had a good mindset today, while everyone played much better to help us get the win. I just ran as hard as I could, and I got some key blocks from Jesse Larson to help me get to the outside where I could run fast. We really wanted to get the win for the seniors, since it was their last home game.”
The Dalles capitalized on another short field as Wilson again turned the ball over on its next possession. The Dalles sophomore linebacker Kade Wilson recovered a Trojan fumble on a first-down play and the Riverhawk offense was back in business at Wilson’s 40. Leeson’s 16-yard completion to senior receiver Larson (three receptions, 47 yards) was followed by Pullen’s 24-yard TD run; Canchola’s PAT made it 20-0 with 5:47 left in the first quarter.
Wilson turned the ball over on downs and The Dalles scored its fourth, first-quarter touchdown. The speedy Pullen utilized good blocking from Riverhawk offensive linemen Taylor, Malcolm I’aulualo, Evan Baldy and Riis Le Roux and scrambled past Wilson’s defenders on a 51-yard TD run.
After a scoreless second period, it was The Dalles defense’s turn to shine in the third quarter after the Trojans marched 49 yards to The Dalles 3-yard line. The Riverhawks’ defense, led by Andrew Savaiinaea, Anthony Jara, Medina, Ian Preston and Andre Niko, stopped Wilson’s fourth-and-goal play at the 1-yard line.
The Riverhawks took over possession on downs with 3:54 left in the third and proceeded on a 13-play, 99-yard scoring drive overlapping the third and fourth quarters. A highlight in the drive was a 30-yard completion by Leeson to Larson to Wilson’s 40. The impressive drive was capped by Leeson’s 10-yard TD toss over the middle to a wide open Pullen in the end zone.
The Dalles had 375 yards of total offensive, including 255 yards rushing. Because the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, the win over Wilson was the Riverhawks’ first home victory since Nov. 16, 2019. The Dalles won that contest, 58-51, over Tillamook in the OSAA Class 4A state playoffs.
