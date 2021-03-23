Lyris Voodre

 Flora Gibson photo

Their game with Crook County canceled, The Dalles High School sophomore Lyris Voodre (3) brings the ball into play during a scrimmage game last Thursday afternoon in The Dalles. The team has four games remaining in the season, with their final league competition against Hood River Valley High School May 1.