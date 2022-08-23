TD XC_JuanDiegoContreras3.jpg

The Dalles runner Juan Diego-Contreras is poised to lead the Riverhawks’ cross country team. Diego-Contreras was the Intermountain Conference champion last season.

 Noah Noteboom photo/file

Things will get serious soon enough for The Dalles High cross country team, so there’s nothing like a little levity to help young runners get through preseason training runs as they work their way back into race shape.

Those colorful, bobbing lights some may have noticed late one evening around town last week weren’t worthy of a call to the Pentagon’s new unidentified aerial phenomenon department. Rather, they were the idea of Riverhawk Coach Jill Pearson as a way to add a little variety to practice.