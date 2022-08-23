Things will get serious soon enough for The Dalles High cross country team, so there’s nothing like a little levity to help young runners get through preseason training runs as they work their way back into race shape.
Those colorful, bobbing lights some may have noticed late one evening around town last week weren’t worthy of a call to the Pentagon’s new unidentified aerial phenomenon department. Rather, they were the idea of Riverhawk Coach Jill Pearson as a way to add a little variety to practice.
“We ended up doing — because it was hot (105 degrees) — we did a night run,” Pearson said. “Started practice like eight in the evening and I bought a bunch of flashlights and glow sticks from Dollar Tree. It was fun just watching them bobbing off in the distance … They had a pretty good time. … It may need to become an annual tradition.”
The Riverhawk cross country program has established a few other traditions the past decade, including winning district team championships and/or qualifying for the season-culminating state meet. The Dalles boys team has qualified for state five of the past six seasons, and the Riverhawk girls eight of the past nine. There’s a good chance that trend won’t deviate too much this season.
The Riverhawks return the bulk of their roster from last fall, and Pearson and assistant coaches Mandi Williams and Robert Thouvenel welcomed a large turnout at the start of official practices last week. Many of those runners have been training this summer. Pearson said she expects about 35 runners to participate in the program once school gets underway in a couple of weeks.
“We only lost two seniors on each team,” Pearson said. “We’re a pretty young team; we’ve got a ton of new freshmen out (nine boys).
“That sophomore squad (freshmen last year) is going to be rivaled by the incoming freshmen because they’re all pretty determined.”
Last season, The Dalles boys edged Gorge rival Hood River Valley at the Intermountain Conference district meet, by the slimmest of margins, 36-37. (It was the second district title in three seasons for the boys.) The Dalles junior varsity won that race, as well. Six of seven varsity Riverhawk boys runners in that race return this season, including defending IMC champion Juan Diego Contreras and fourth-place finisher Leo Lemann.
Contreras, a senior, and Lemann, a junior, and their Riverhawk teammates, will take their running talents to a new league this season — the Class 4A Tri-Valley. The drop from 5A to 4A, because of declining enrollment at the Gorge school, brings some heightened expectations this season.
“I really haven’t brought it up much yet,” Pearson said. “I probably will have to talk about it once we’re having our first league meet, but that’s not going to happen until the end of September.
“The nice thing is, because of all the invitationals, they’ve run against a bunch of these (4A) schools before. Probably the conversation I’ll have is just because we’re moving down a division doesn’t mean we’re lessening any intensity or work ethic.”
Contreras has the potential to be one of the state’s best distance runners — at any level — this season, and Lemann won’t be too far behind.
On the girls side, The Dalles sophomore Alaina Casady was third at the IMC championship in 2021; teammate Fiona Dunlop was 11th. Pearson said they will be joined near the front of the Riverhawk girls pack by Ruby Jaimes Mora who made huge strides as a first-year track and field distance runner last spring for The Dalles. Dunlop is a senior and Mora is a junior.
The Dalles will have to develop a new rivalry in the Tri-Valley, as it won’t have nearby Hood River Valley to battle for conference supremacy. The Dalles and HRV will meet up at a couple of invites but will go their own ways once district meets play out the final week of October (HRV is now in the Portland-based Northwest Oregon Conference). The Tri-Valley championships are Oct. 26 at McIver Park near Estacada. The Dalles’ runners should be familiar with the course, as they have the Estacada Invitational on the schedule Oct. 12 over the same track.
Three of the top four boys Tri-Valley varsity runners from 2021 were underclassmen, including runner-up Lliam Baird, who will be a senior for Estacada this season. Molalla has its second through seventh runners back from its first-place team. On the girls side, five of Estacada’s top six varsity runners at district a year ago were underclassmen.
The Dalles unofficially opens its season Aug. 27 at the morning Riverhawk Run, which begins at the Discovery Center. The meet is a fundraiser for the team. The Riverhawks will travel to the Northern Oregon coast for the Ultimook Race involving 85 high school teams on Sept. 3 at Hydrangea Ranch.
“The Riverhawk Run coming up on the 27th we’ll learn a lot,” Pearson said. “That’s how we’ll determine varsity for our first meet (the Ultimook). We’ll just see how they do and set goals from there and roll.”
