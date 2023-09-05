Team

The Dalles Cross Country team

 Photo courtesy TDHS Athletics Facebook

Teams are built during the season and a lot of individual skill development occurs in the offseason. A case in point is The Dalles cross country team, whose fall season success is in direct correlation with miles logged over the summer.

Last fall, when the Riverhawk boys were winning the Class 4A state cross country championship, there was a small group of non-varsity runners supporting their teammates at Lane Community College in Eugene. Coach Jill Bell (then Pearson) and her coaching staff had four younger team members travel to the state meet to give them a taste of the experience, to get them a little bit hungry for this year.