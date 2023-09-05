Teams are built during the season and a lot of individual skill development occurs in the offseason. A case in point is The Dalles cross country team, whose fall season success is in direct correlation with miles logged over the summer.
Last fall, when the Riverhawk boys were winning the Class 4A state cross country championship, there was a small group of non-varsity runners supporting their teammates at Lane Community College in Eugene. Coach Jill Bell (then Pearson) and her coaching staff had four younger team members travel to the state meet to give them a taste of the experience, to get them a little bit hungry for this year.
Months later, that has paid off, Bell said. “We could tell, even on the summer runs and coming into practice, we can tell they’re pretty driven,” she said.
Full disclosure, “It was mostly the other coaches, Mandi (Williams) and (Robert) Thouvenel who were monitoring the bulk of the summer runs,” Bell said, who had a good excuse for being absent: Her marriage.
Well, the band’s all back together again, ready for an encore season. Last year, the Riverhawk boys peaked at the right time, winning the Tri-Valley Conference district championship to qualify for state. A week later, the Riverhawks edged Philomath by three points to win the second state cross country title in school history (1997, Class 3A boys).
The 2023 version of the boys team will have a much different makeup than did the title team. Returning for the Riverhawk boys with varsity experience are Tyson Long, Caleb Caldwell, Trey Hodges and Egan Ziegenhagen.
“We have more of a pack of kids whose times could all be pretty tight and consistent with each other,” Bell said. “It always helps … if you can get that crew of four or five runners that can run with each other, race each other, push each other in practice as well as meets."
Others expected to battle for boys varsity spots include Aiden Erickson, Trey Hodges, Noah Preston and Joseph Lutz. They are among a core junior-sophomore group of runners, who will be joined by a large, but untested group of freshman newcomers, Bell said.
Bell and assistants Williams and Thouvenel welcomed the highest number since COVID-19. That number includes 16 girls, led by junior Alana Casady, the team’s No. 1 runner for the past two seasons. Casady was third at the Intermountain Conference championship in 2021 and third in the 2022 Tri-Valley Conference championship. The Dalles girls finished third in that race and qualified for the state meet as a Class 4A wild card team, and finished eighth.
Commented