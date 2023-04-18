Two track and field meets – much different in their makeup – produced quality results last week for The Dalles High School.
The Riverhawks competed in a Tri-Valley League meet April 12 at Gladstone, where the three-way competition included the host Gladiators and Molalla High. A number of athletes then doubled back three days later at the 30-team Sherwood Need For Speed Classic.
Durable distance runner Alaina Casady had a busy week capped by personal bests Saturday in the Need For Speed 1500- and 3000-meter runs. Her time of 5 minutes, 18.39 seconds in the metric mile landed her in 14th place in the meet, which included mostly larger Class 6A and 5A schools. Cassidy ran the 3000 in 11:30.29, and her times this season in the 800 through 3000 are each ranked No. 2 thus far in the district. Casady also ran a distance double at Gladstone (800 and 1500) and won both of those races.
There were numerous other personal bests last week for the Riverhawk runners, including a 2:43.2 PR in the 800 from Ruby Jaimes Mora at Sherwood, and two PRs from Rowena Benjamin in the 100 and 300 hurdles (18.87 and 57.26).
Also of note for The Dalles girls was senior Zoe Dunn’s times and marks. The Class 4A state leader in the long and triple jumps, was second in both events at Sherwood. Earlier in the week at Gladstone, Dunn won the 200 in a season best 27.87 seconds and also teamed with Lilly Adams, Jazmine DeLaCruz, and Amyrah Hill to win the 4x100 relay. Those four teamed again at Sherwood where they finished 10th in 53.35. The Dalles’ 4x400 relay of Adams, Dunn, Hill, and Josefine Nielsen ran 4:25.47 at Sherwood, good enough for 10th place and the fourth best 4A time this spring.
The Dalles boys also had numerous personal bests last week at either Gladstone or Sherwood. On the track, Marquies Sagapolutele ran 11.97 in the 100; and freshman Noah Preston turned in a team-leading 56.42 400. In the distances, Tyson Long and Vincent Ziegenhagen took advantage of a fast 800 at Sherwood to record PRs (2:07.3 and 2:10.9, respectively). Teammate Leo Lemann ran a seldom run (during the spring) 5000 and finished seventh at Sherwood in 17:03.5. Senior Juan Diego Contreras, the Tri-Valley leader in the three distances races, doubled at Sherwood. He ran a season best 9:21.12 in the 3000 after a ninth-place, 4:14.16 effort in the 1500.
Also on the track, Derek Goulart ran a PR 18.83 in the high hurdles (at Gladstone), and teammate River McClure clocked a PR 43.78 in the 300 hurdles. McClure also threw the javelin 127-10 at Gladstone and cleared 5-4 in the high jump at each meet. Goulart jumped 5-8 in the high jump both meets. In the field, senior thrower Joe Codding added to his PRs in the shot – now at 39-0.25 - and discus (110-9).
