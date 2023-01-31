Interested in being an umpire for The Dalles Little League?
“We are looking to build our Junior Umpire roster for youth ages 14 and up,” said a TDLL press release.
Training begins in late February, and volunteers are provided a stipend for each game. Email tdlittleleague@gmail.com or call or text “umpire” to 253-691-7496 for more information.
