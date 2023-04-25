The Dalles High’s girls track and field team showed off its versatility last week by having five different athletes combine to win eight individual events during a three-school Tri-Valley League meet at the Wahtonka facility.
The Dalles won the meet with 80 points, followed by Madras with 57.5 and Estacada with 39.5.
The Dalles won the three sprint races, both hurdle races and both relays. The Riverhawks added individual field event victories in the pole vault, long jump, and triple jump.
The relay teams were Lilly Adams, Jazmine DeLaCruz, Amyrah Hill, and Zoe Dunn in the 4x100 meter event (53.0 seconds), and Adams, Dunn, Josefine Nielsen, and Ruby Jaimes Mora in the 4x400 (4:24.88).
Dunn also won the long jump at 16 feet, 10.5 inches, and the triple jump in a season-best 36-11. Adams won the 200 in 27.69; Hill won the 100 in 13.72 and the 400 in 1:10.41; Rowena Benjamin won the 300 hurdles in a PR 57.13; and Hannah Adams won the 100 hurdles (18.3) and pole vault (7-0 PR).
Neilsen was second in the triple at 29 feet; Adams second in the high jump at 4-8; Amy Hernandez second in the discus (92-7); and Jaimes Mora second in the 400 in a PR 1:10.74.
The Dalles boys team was third in the meet, but had some bright spots, including those by a freshmen. London Leitz was a perfect 4-for-4 on events/PRs. In the field, he was second in the long jump with a personal-best mark of 19 feet and second in the triple jump at a PR 35-1.5. On the track, Leitz was second in the 100 in 12.74 and the 200 in 25.45 – the latter two times coming in the JV competition. Sophomore Vincent Ziegenhagen was third in the 400 in a PR 57.11 and second in the 300 hurdles in a PR 47.11.
The Riverhawks had one boys event winner in Julian Morehouse, who won the pole vault at 11 feet. River McClure added a PR in the javelin of 128-1.
