The Dalles High Riverhawks girls golf team competed in its fifth Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 tournament of the season April 10 at the Wildhorse Golf Club in Pendleton, finishing in fourth place out of seven teams.
Led by junior Nellie Wilkinson, who shot 101, the Riverhawks had a team score of 484, trailing Pendleton (459) and tournament winner, Dufur (375). Senior Paige Compton shot a career-low score of 112, 10 strokes lower than her previous personal best. Riverhawk sophomore Madison Grant played in her first ever 18-hole tournament and finished with a 132; teammate Anna Schuemann shot 139.
“Paige did really well in getting her best score ever, so she had a very good day and Maddie also had a good day too while playing 18 for the first time ever,” said Coach Nate Timmons. “I’m really proud of everyone, particularly Nellie, who was playing with a sore back. Considering that she played with her back hurting a little, I was really proud of the way she pushed through it and doing as well as she did.”
The Riverhawks play in their next event April 25 in the state preview at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis. “That will be a good event for us, because we’ll be able to see the same course where the state tournament will be played at in May,” said Timmons. “Hopefully, Katelynn Vassar and Nellie will both qualify for the state tournament (May 15-16 in Corvallis). Having a chance to see the course will help them both get well prepared to play there later.”
Vassar competed at state last year and Wilkinson is hoping to qualify for the event this year.
