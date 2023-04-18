The Dalles High Riverhawks girls golf team competed in its fifth Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1 tournament of the season April 10 at the Wildhorse Golf Club in Pendleton, finishing in fourth place out of seven teams.

Led by junior Nellie Wilkinson, who shot 101, the Riverhawks had a team score of 484, trailing Pendleton (459) and tournament winner, Dufur (375).  Senior Paige Compton shot a career-low score of 112, 10 strokes lower than her previous personal best. Riverhawk sophomore Madison Grant played in her first ever 18-hole tournament and finished with a 132; teammate Anna Schuemann shot 139.