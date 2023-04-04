The Dalles High Riverhawks came close to extending their win streak to six and remain undefeated, but host North Marion held on for a, 3-1, win March 29 in a nonleague Class 4A baseball matchup in Aurora.
The Dalles ends win streak with North Marion loss
- By Mike Weber For Columbia Gorge News
-
- Updated
