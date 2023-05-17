Dufur Golf

The Dufur girls golf team placed second at the 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament. From left to right, Cynthia Medina, Kaylee Wiles, Amelie DeArmond, Tygh Timinsky, Molly Cochenour, Tora Timinsky, Allie Masterson and Coach Travis Kane.

The Dalles High Riverhawks earned the fourth-place trophy in the OSAA Class 4A boys golf state tournament May 16 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.

The Riverhawks quartet of seniors Joe Codding (158), Keeler Lawson (160), Kenneth Miller (174) and sophomore Leighton Voodre combined for a 685. The Riverhawks took fourth by one stroke ahead of Cascade (686). Codding took 10th place individually and Lawson finished 13th.