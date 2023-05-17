Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
The Dufur girls golf team placed second at the 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament. From left to right, Cynthia Medina, Kaylee Wiles, Amelie DeArmond, Tygh Timinsky, Molly Cochenour, Tora Timinsky, Allie Masterson and Coach Travis Kane.
The Dalles High Riverhawks earned the fourth-place trophy in the OSAA Class 4A boys golf state tournament May 16 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.
The Riverhawks quartet of seniors Joe Codding (158), Keeler Lawson (160), Kenneth Miller (174) and sophomore Leighton Voodre combined for a 685. The Riverhawks took fourth by one stroke ahead of Cascade (686). Codding took 10th place individually and Lawson finished 13th.
The Dalles High Riverhawks girls team member Katelyn Vassar shot a 168 to finish tied for eighth place individually with Hailey Smith of La Pine, in the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls state tournament May 16. That event was also at Trysting Tree Golf Course.
The Dufur High Rangers earned the second-place trophy in the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls state tourney. Dufur was led by senior Tora Timinsky, who shot 146 for third place, behind co-champions Ava Austria of Catlin Gabel and Maddie Dustin of Cascade who tied at 145.
Dufur's quartet of senior Timinsky, her sister Tygh (160), senior Amelie DeArmond (202) and senior Allie Masterson combined for a 720. Crook County High won with a 705. Tygh Timinsky took sixth place individually.
Two Hood River Valley golfers played at the Class 5A state championships at Quail Valley Golf Course. Sophomore Sierra Muenzer finished tied for 47th with a 243 for 36 holes in the girls tourney. Sophomore Davis Kerr finished tied for 37th with a 92-89 - 181 in the boys tourney.
Summit won the 5A girls and boys team titles. Wilsonville and La Salle Prep of the Northwest Oregon Conference finished 2-3 in both the girls and boys tourneys.
Commented