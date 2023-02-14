The cheerleading squad from The Dalles High School finished third in the Class 4A competition at the Feb. 11 OSAA state championships at Oregon City High School.

The Dalles performed Saturday against 12 other schools, outpointing all but champion Gladstone and runner-up Sweet Home. The Dalles scored 92.10 points. Gladstone won with 102.4 and Sweet Home had 92.3.