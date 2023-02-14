The cheerleading squad from The Dalles High School finished third in the Class 4A competition at the Feb. 11 OSAA state championships at Oregon City High School.
The Dalles performed Saturday against 12 other schools, outpointing all but champion Gladstone and runner-up Sweet Home. The Dalles scored 92.10 points. Gladstone won with 102.4 and Sweet Home had 92.3.
Teams were judged on building skills, tumbling and jumps, and their overall routines.
The Dalles competed at 5A state a year ago, finishing sixth out of 15 teams.
Riverhawk team members are: seniors Amy Hernandez, Gabriella Haskins, and Lexi Irving; juniors Katelyn Vasser, Lanie Dirks, and Madelyn Harrison; sophomores Lily Lawson and Sophia Hernandez; and frosh Emily Salinas, Lilly Perritt, Sophia Bowling, and Thalia Flores. Head Coach is Kelsey Wallace and choreographer is Tara Mahoney.
Hood River Valley finished seventh out of 13 other schools in the Class 5A traditional category at state. The Eagles, who last competed at state in 2019, scored 80.4 points. Lebanon won the championship with 101.6 points.
Eagle team members are: seniors Alexis Weber, Isabella Maciel, Monserrat Padilla, and Sierra Valentine; juniors Elly Fateley, Juliana Moore, and Natalie Chairez; and sophomores Alice Torres, Hailey Harjo, Josslyn Blue, Jynel Heredia, Oliva Garcia, Sydney Stanley, and Tania Grajeda. Head Coach is LisaAnn Kawachi; choreographer is Brian Cao.
