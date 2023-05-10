The Dalles High Riverhawks qualified for OSAA Class 4A boys golf state tournament after taking third place the Special District 1 regional tournament Tuesday at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.

The Dalles quartet of seniors Kenneth Miller (151), Joe Codding (165), Keeler Lawson (173) and junior Connor Sam (205) combined for a third place team score of 693, just four strokes behind the runnerup Molalla High Indians (689). The Crook County High Cowboys won the regional with a first place score of 672.