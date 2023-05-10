The Dalles High Riverhawks qualified for OSAA Class 4A boys golf state tournament after taking third place the Special District 1 regional tournament Tuesday at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.
The Dalles quartet of seniors Kenneth Miller (151), Joe Codding (165), Keeler Lawson (173) and junior Connor Sam (205) combined for a third place team score of 693, just four strokes behind the runnerup Molalla High Indians (689). The Crook County High Cowboys won the regional with a first place score of 672.
The Dalles High Riverhawk junior Katelynn Vassar shot a two round score of 179 at Banks to take fourth place overall individually in the Special District 1 Class 4A girls tournaneent Tuesday out of 60 golfers. Vassar qualified for the state tournament for a second consecutive year. The Riverhawks recorded a team score of 936, which included senior Paige Compton (122), and sophomores Madi Grant (129) and Anna Schuemann (131).
The boys and girls 4A state tournament is May 15-16 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.
