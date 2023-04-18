The Dalles High Riverhawks’ Class 4A boys golf team competed in two tournaments last week, seeking improvement which will enable it to qualify for the state tournament May 15-16 in Corvallis.

The Riverhawks took third place in a seven-team event April 10 at Wildhorse Golf Course in Pendleton. Led by senior Joe Codding, who shot an 85, The Dalles posted a team score of 364. The Dalles seniors Keeler Lawson (87) and Kenneth Miller (92), and junior Connor Sam (99) rounded out the Riverhawks’ top four scorers.