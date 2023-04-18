The Dalles High Riverhawks’ Class 4A boys golf team competed in two tournaments last week, seeking improvement which will enable it to qualify for the state tournament May 15-16 in Corvallis.
The Riverhawks took third place in a seven-team event April 10 at Wildhorse Golf Course in Pendleton. Led by senior Joe Codding, who shot an 85, The Dalles posted a team score of 364. The Dalles seniors Keeler Lawson (87) and Kenneth Miller (92), and junior Connor Sam (99) rounded out the Riverhawks’ top four scorers.
The Riverhawks, guided by Coach Dan Telles, then competed in another tournament April 13 at Eagle Crest Golf Resort in Redmond and they recorded a season-low score of 356. Miller led the way with a season-best 80, followed by Lawson, who also shot a season-best 84. Codding shot 88 and Sam followed at 104. The Dalles took fourth place in the five-team event won by Class 5A Summit Storm at 299.
“We’re scrapping out there with everyone trying their best, but we still need to improve, because we’re outside looking in, as far as having a chance to qualify for state,” said Telles. “We shot a season low at Redmond, which was good, especially since they were unfamiliar with the course, and they shot pretty dang well. We still have some work to do because we’ll have to be in the 340 range in order to reach the state tournament.”
The Riverhawks qualified for the OSAA Class 5A state tourney last year, but the qualifying procedure is much different this season at the 4A level. Three of 11 teams from the regional tournament May 8-9 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks will advance to state.
The Riverhawks will compete in their next tournament Thursday at Awbrey Glen Golf Club in Bend.
Commented