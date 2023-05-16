The Dalles High Riverhawks won two of three Tri Valley Conference games last week to take second place in the league and qualify for the OSAA state playoffs for the first time in 10 years.
The Riverhawks concluded the regular season schedule Tuesday with a non-league road game against the No. 8-ranked Stayton High Eagles (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Dalles will play a Class 4A first-round, state playoff game May 23 against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.
The sixth-ranked Riverhawks (10-5 TVC, 16-8 overall) won, 8-2, on the road over the Molalla High Indians on May 8. After a scoreless first frame, the Riverhawks scored three in the top of the second inning, while the Indians responded with two in the bottom half. The Riverhawks then scored five runs over the next four innings to build an 8-2 sixth-inning advantage. Diego Gonzales (2-for-4, RBI), Braden Schwartz (3-for-4, two RBI) and Cooper Klindt (2-for-3, RBI) led the 10-hit Riverhawks’ offense.
Pitchers Braden Schwartz, Avery Schwartz, Manatu Crichton-Tunai and Will Booth combined on the mound for six strikeouts, four walks and six hits.
The Riverhawks celebrated Senior Night on May 10 in a home matchup versus the No. 10-ranked Crook County High Cowboys (8-6 TVC, 13-9 overall) at Quinton Street Ballpark in The Dalles. Things started out well on the field with five Riverhawk seniors accompanied by their parents in a festive pre-game ceremony. Seniors Riley Brock, Crichton-Tunai, Diego Gonzales, Nathan Hedges, and Braden Schwartz were honored for their contributions to The Dalles baseball program over the past four years.
The Riverhawks scored a run in the first inning to grab an initial 1-0 lead and they remained on top 1-0 after two frames. The Cowboys then turned the momentum in their favor with a four-run third inning to take a 4-2 advantage. The Cowboys scored four more in the top of the fourth, extending their lead to 8-2.
The Riverhawks regained some momentum in the bottom half of the frame with a two-out rally. After Nolan Donivan (1-for-3) reached base on an error, Gonzales (1-for-4) then hit a fly ball to deep center field for an RBI-triple, as Donivan sprinted home. Gonzales also scored on the play on a Cowboys’ throwing error and it was 8-4.
The Riverhawks continued their comeback effort in the fifth, highlighted by an RBI-triple by Brock (1-for-4), driving home Luciano Alvarado (1-for-2), who earlier singled. Brock scored on a wild pitch thrown by Cowboy hurler Clayton Dill, making it 8-6. Two scoreless frames followed though as the Cowboys recorded the win over the Riverhawks.
“The disappointing part is that we control our own destiny and our goal all year was to get a bye into the playoffs, and we need to stay ranked high enough to do that, so this loss hurts a little bit,” said first-year Coach Pat Clark. “This was certainly unexpected, but I knew that our first two games (wins 18-8, 20-7) with them were a little bit deceiving. I knew that they (Cowboys) were a better team than that. Our guys probably thought that maybe this would be another easy win for us. Then, all of a sudden, we dug ourselves a hole and we were down 8-2.
“I also think that the additional pressure of Senior Night might’ve made them feel like they had to do too much and they were definitely tense and nervous during the first three innings. We just didn’t play well, and they (Cowboys) did.”
The Riverhawks bounced back one day later with a confidence-building, 23-3, road win over the Estacada High Rangers (4-11 TVC, 6-17 overall). The Riverhawks built an 8-2, first-inning lead and then scored seven in the second and five in the fourth for a 20-2 advantage. The contest concluded after five innings via the Mercy Rule.
The Riverhawks had 19 hits and were led offensively by Gonzales (2-for-4, three RBI), Donivan (3-for-5, four RBI), Klindt (3-for-3, three RBI) and Sterling Coburn (2-for-2, three RBI). The pitching trio of Avery Schwartz, Sam Shaver and Evan Ortega combined on the mound for four strikeouts, five walks and six hits allowed.
