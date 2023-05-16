The Dalles High Riverhawks won two of three Tri Valley Conference games last week to take second place in the league and qualify for the OSAA state playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

The Riverhawks concluded the regular season schedule Tuesday with a non-league road game against the No. 8-ranked Stayton High Eagles (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Dalles will play a Class 4A first-round, state playoff game May 23 against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.