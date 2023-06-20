The 70th Annual Ted Walker Invitational swim meet was held June 16-18 and a total of 357 swimmers representing 15 teams from around the Northwest participated in the event at the North Wasco County Aquatic Center in The Dalles.

Swim teams from The Dalles and Hood River competed, and they both showed that they have strong squads with their outstanding performance in the pool. The 30-member Hood River Swim Team, guided by Coach MJ Caswell, recorded five event wins and 15 top-five finishes.