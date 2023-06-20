The 70th Annual Ted Walker Invitational swim meet was held June 16-18 and a total of 357 swimmers representing 15 teams from around the Northwest participated in the event at the North Wasco County Aquatic Center in The Dalles.
Swim teams from The Dalles and Hood River competed, and they both showed that they have strong squads with their outstanding performance in the pool. The 30-member Hood River Swim Team, guided by Coach MJ Caswell, recorded five event wins and 15 top-five finishes.
“Our kids swam really, really well, and we had a lot of kids who qualified for the upcoming state meet July 8-9 in Albany for the first time,” said Caswell. “This meet is lovely for us because it’s still early in the season and we still have time to work on some things. This was a great meet; our kids swam just wonderful and we’re so happy that they had the opportunity to compete here this weekend.”
It was definitely a challenge for the athletes to stay warm because of the colder-than-normal weather with 60-degree temperatures each day, along with 20 miles per hour wind gusts. The meet was the second one this year for Hood River after it opened the season by competing at a meet in Bend in May.
“This was one of the coldest meets that we’ve had recently,” said Caswell. “The kids still swam well, so it’s just mind over matter and the elements are the same for everybody. We were just trying to do our best and the kids did a good job and I’m as happy as I could be about their overall performance.”
Hood River’s William Frost posted five top-five finishes, including a win in the boys age 13-14 200-meter backstroke with a time of 2 minutes, 41.30 seconds. Frost also recorded a second in the 200 IM at 2:41.24. Mason Epstein, Gracie Adams, Micaiah Adams, Pep Olsson, and Olivia Jablonski also had strong swims for Hood River.
“William had a really, really good meet,” said Caswell, who has been guided the summer squad the past 16 years. “Some of our age 10 and under swimmers had a really good meet, as well, and they got personal-best times. We had probably 80 percent of our swims with athletes getting personal-best times, which is just awesome.”
Olsson swam to top-five finishes in three events for the girls age eight-and-under division. Olsson’s best finish was a second in the 100-meter breaststroke with her time of 2:22.03. Epstein had two top-fives, including a win in the boys age 9-10 100-meter backstroke (1:45.09). Epstein also took third in the 50 backstroke (48.12).
Adams had three top-fives, including a runner-up finish in the boys age eight-and-under 50-meter freestyle at 48.71 seconds. Jablonski posted five top-five finishes in the girls age 9-10 division, including a fifth place in the 50-meter backstroke at 50.07 seconds. Micaiah Adams recorded five top-fives in the girls age 9-10 classification, including wins in the 50-meter freestyle (39.68) and the 50-meter butterfly (50.37).
The Hood River swimmers will compete in their next meet June 23-25 at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.
The 35-member The Dalles Dolphins Swim Team, guided by Coach Ann Goodman, consisted of the largest squad in the meet and they produced some outstanding results. The squad combined for a total of 14 top-five finishes and two event wins.
“We sure had a pretty good meet and about one third of our team was competing in their first meet ever,” said Goodman. “It was all just a real learning experience for them. Sam Ford did a great job in the meet, and he had some state qualifying times in some of his events. He was really the highlight for our team.”
Ford had posted six top-fives in the boys age 11-12 class, including wins in the 50 free (30.18) and the 100 free (1:05.95). Ford also swam to a second in the 200 free (2:31.42). Ford qualified for the Oregon Swimming Inc. age 11-and-over state championship meet July 21-23 at Mt. Hood Community College.
Maverick Varland, Reta Rincon, Hannah Anslinger, Maili Doty, and Solana Doty also had impressive performances for The Dalles. Varland swam to fourth place in the boys age 13-14 200 backstroke (3:26.19). Maili Doty had four top-fives in the girls age 9-10 division and she combined with teammates Solana Doty, Makenzie Erickson and Brynlee Foote to get third in the 200-free relay (3:09.74). Solana Doty swam to three top-fives in the girls age 9-10 division as she took fourth in the 100 free (1:34.34) and was fifth in the 50 free (41.81).
Rincon had two top-fives in the girls age 15-and-over class. Rincon swam to fifth place in the 200-breaststroke (3:57.33) and she combined with teammates Anastasia Mitsky, Emma Tyrone and Kaiya Doty for fourth the 400-free relay (5:58.05). Anslinger recorded two top-fives in the girls age eight-and-under division.
The trio of The Dalles High athletes Randall Carter, Rhett Loughmiller, Everest Lenardson and The Dalles High 2023 graduate Skyler Coburn combined to get second in the boys age 11-and-over 400-free relay (4:44.89).
“I’m hoping that we can get more kids to qualify for the state meet, so hopefully Sam won’t be the only one going to state,” said Goodman.
The Dalles will compete in its next meet June 23-25 at the Prineville Invitational Meet, followed by a meet June 30 through July 2 at Pendleton. The Dalles swimmers will have an opportunity to earn a state qualifying spot at both of those meets.
