Columbia and Goldendale will be seeking second wins and Klickitat County football bragging rights Friday night when they square off in White Salmon.
Each team enters the 7 p.m. game with a 1-3 record; Columbia owns a five-game win streak in the series, including a 29-6 victory in the last meeting between the two schools in 2019. The rivals have split the past 14 games, as Goldendale had a four-game win streak from 2009-12.
“What we did last year has no bearing on what happens Friday night,” Columbia Coach Dan Smith said. “It definitely is a great way to finish — county rivalry and having those bragging rights.”
The Bruins fell to 1-3 last week, when visiting La Center posted a 42-0 shutout. La Center and Castle Rock play this weekend for the Trico League championship. Goldendale is coming off a 36-28 road loss at Seton Catholic.
Smith said he received some good news this week when he learned leading rusher Austin Charters may be cleared to play against Goldendale. Charters sat out the La Center game after sustaining a leg injury the prior week at Castle Rock. With Charters potentially in the lineup, there will be less pressure on quarterback Garrett Hogberg and the passing game to carry the Bruin offense. Smith said his senior signal caller has shown steady improvement in his first season at the position.
“Garrett threw the ball fairly well Friday night,” Smith said. “He’s getting more comfortable in the pocket.”
Smith said Goldendale’s man-to-man coverage will test his receivers’ ability to get space once they’re into their pass routes. “We know we have to execute,” Smith said. “Coach Aaron (Cochran) has been doing a good job; they’re faster and stronger since he took over. I coached against Aaron when he was a player there.”
Cochran played for the Timberwolves in 2009, when Smith was a Columbia assistant coach. This year’s version of the Timberwolves are led on offense by junior running back Caleb Smith and sophomore quarterback Kade Bomberger. Last week at Seton, Smith rushed for 95 yards and three touchdowns - one an 85-yard kickoff return.
Klickitat football bragging rights
(since 2003)
Year / Winner / Score
2019 Columbia 29-6
2018 Columbia 53-0
2017 Columbia 53-0
2016 Columbia 41-0
2015 Columbia 28-12
2014 Goldendale 22-19
2013 Columbia 22-0
2012 Goldendale 26-7
2011 Goldendale 41-16
2010 Goldendale 49-20
2009 Goldendale 29-22
2008 Columbia 28-14
2007 Goldendale 48-7
2006 Goldendale 20-0
2005 Columbia 40-20
2004 Columbia 13-7
2003 Columbia 22-19
Commented