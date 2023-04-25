Five games into their 15-game Tri-Valley Conference Class 4A softball schedule, The Dalles High Riverhawks (5-0 league, 11-3 overall) have proved they’re a contender for the league championship.
The Riverhawks have steamrolled five opponents by a margin of 76-1, including two lopsided victories last week. The Dalles won 14-0 on April 18 at Gladstone, followed by a 15-0 home win over the Molalla High Indians (2-3 league, 3-8 overall) on April 20.
The No. 5-ranked Riverhawks jumped in front 6-0 in the first inning over Gladstone and they added four more in the second for a 10-0 advantage. The Riverhawks plated four more runs in the fourth inning and the contest concluded after five via the 10-run Mercy Rule. The game was a near duplicate of an April 14, 15-0, Riverhawks’ home win over Gladstone.
The Dalles’ offense pounded 12 hits. Sophomore hurler Despina Seufalemua had an outstanding performance in the pitching circle, tossing a one-hitter with six strikeouts.
The Dalles was led offensively by Seufalemua (2-for-2, double, three RBI) and freshman Madalynn Sagapolutele (2-for-2, RBI), who both hit homers. Junior Madison Brock (2-for-3, three RBI) and sophomore twin sisters Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai (2-for-2, three RBI) and Keiliani Crichton-Tunai (1-for-3, RBI) also had multiple hits for The Dalles.
The Dalles, guided by first-year Coach Lindy Macnab, won its eighth straight game at home vs. Molalla. The Dalles jumped in front 7-0 in the first inning, highlighted by back-to-back homers by leadoff batter Jeilane Stewart and junior Zoe LeBreton. Stewart hit the first pitch of the game over the fence, followed by LeBreton, who also hit the first pitch she saw for a homer.
The game ended in the third inning via the Mercy Rule. The Dalles senior pitcher Kennedy Abbas threw a one-hitter with four strikeouts.
“They’ve been very impressive, and they haven’t even peaked yet … they’re still on that upward trajectory,” said Macnab. “They’re working hard at practice, and they just keep getting better and better.
“I’m extremely proud of them and I feel blessed to be a part of this journey with them. Me and my assistant coaches (Jayme Scherrer, Brooke Smith) just love coaching these girls and it’s been fun to watch them. Each of them has just grown tremendously since the beginning of the season.”
The Riverhawks’ offense produced six home runs, including two each from Seufalemua (3-for-3, three RBI) and Stewart (2-for-3, three RBI). Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai (3-for-3, home run, two RBI), Keiliani Crichton-Tunai (2-for-2, RBI) and LeBreton (1-for-3, home run, RBI) helped the Riverhawks’ explosive offense total 13 hits.
The Dalles has hit 33 home runs this season, including a Class 4A leading 10 for Seufalemua, who also has 31 RBI.
“I’m a firm believer that we have to come out hard and we just can’t wait and send a message later, because it’s important to capitalize early in the game and get the job done,” said Macnab. “My philosophy is to dominate and get the business done as fast as you can.”
The Riverhawks reached the OSAA Class 5A state playoffs last year and they’re seeking to reach them again this year at the 4A level. “I definitely believe that the girls can win the league championship,” said Macnab. “They’re a really talented group of girls who are all working really hard and they’re all very hungry and they just want to continue to develop.”
The Dalles was seeking to extend its win streak Monday at Crook County (5-1 league, 9-5 overall) in Prineville (result was after the printed edition deadline).
“I’m cautious and I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I just know that with our talent level, there really isn’t any reason why we shouldn’t win the league title,” said Macnab. “These girls just have so much potential, and they are the definition of a top-ranked state playoff team, and they can hang with the best of them.”
The Riverhawks play Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. versus Crook County, followed by a 4:30 p.m. contest Thursday against the Estacada High Rangers (4-2 league, 8-5 overall) at 16th Street Ballpark in The Dalles.
