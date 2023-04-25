Five games into their 15-game Tri-Valley Conference Class 4A softball schedule, The Dalles High Riverhawks (5-0 league, 11-3 overall) have proved they’re a contender for the league championship.

The Riverhawks have steamrolled five opponents by a margin of 76-1, including two lopsided victories last week. The Dalles won 14-0 on April 18 at Gladstone, followed by a 15-0 home win over the Molalla High Indians (2-3 league, 3-8 overall) on April 20.