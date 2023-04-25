The Dalles High Riverhawks captured a third straight baseball victory April 22 with a 6-3 nonleague home win over the St. Helens High Lions (5-11).

The Riverhawks were outhit, 7-5, by the Lions, but the pitching duo of Manatu Crichton-Tunai and Riley Brock helped lead The Dalles defensively by combining for seven strikeouts. Following a 2-2 second-inning deadlock, The Dalles scored a run in the third and three in the fourth to go on top 6-2.