The Dalles High Riverhawks captured a third straight baseball victory April 22 with a 6-3 nonleague home win over the St. Helens High Lions (5-11).
The Riverhawks were outhit, 7-5, by the Lions, but the pitching duo of Manatu Crichton-Tunai and Riley Brock helped lead The Dalles defensively by combining for seven strikeouts. Following a 2-2 second-inning deadlock, The Dalles scored a run in the third and three in the fourth to go on top 6-2.
The Riverhawks’ offense was led by Diego Gonzalez (1-for-2, home run, two RBI), Evan Ortega (2-for-3, home run, two RBI) and Braden Schwartz (3-for-3, five RBI). Luciano Alvarado (2-for-2, three RBI), Will Booth (2-for-5, two RBI) and Sterling Coburn (2-for-2, two RBI) each had multiple hits to help lead the Riverhawk offense.
The Riverhawks also gained some momentum after sweeping an April 19 Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference home doubleheader, 11-1 and 27-3, over the Molalla High Indians (0-5 TVC, 5-5 overall).
The Riverhawks had a rough start to their schedule last week, losing 4-2 at home April 17 to the No. 1-ranked Gladstone High Gladiators (6-0 TVC, 14-0 overall). It was the Riverhawks’ sixth defeat in their last seven games. The Dalles led 2-0 after the first inning, but Gladstone responded by scoring runs in three straight innings to go ahead 4-2. The Riverhawks outhit the Gladiators, 9-4, but The Dalles could not overcome three costly errors.
The Dalles quartet of pitchers Avery Schwartz, Crichton-Tunai, Sam Shaver and Brock combined for nine strikeouts and nine walks. Gonzalez (2-for-3), Nolan Donivan (2-for-4) and Will Booth (2-for-3) led the Riverhawks offense.
In their lopsided Game 1 win over Molalla, the Riverhawks erupted with a seven-run third inning to build a 9-2 advantage and take control of the contest. The Riverhawks extended the margin to 11-1 in the sixth to conclude the game early via the 10-run Mercy Rule.
Brock, Shaver, and Avery Schwartz combined for 11 strikeouts and allowed five hits. The Riverhawks had nine hits and were led offensively by Avery Schwartz (2-for-3, RBI), Ortega (2-for-4, RBI) and Gonzalez (2-for-2, two RBI).
In the Riverhawks’ Game 2 blowout win, The Dalles was up 4-1 in the first inning and then scored 12 runs in the third and 11 in the fourth. The Riverhawks, guided by Coach Pat Clark, outhit the Indians, 16-4.
“We definitely needed to get the sweep over Molalla,” said Clark. “We were in kind of a difficult part of our schedule, and we had some emotional games that didn’t necessarily go our way and we needed a feel-good day. We needed to play good baseball and that’s exactly what we did. The bats got hot; we smacked the ball around the ballpark, and we pitched well, so it was a lot of fun. We had a lot of different guys in the lineup, including four players we moved up from the JV squad that played on varsity for the first time ever, so that was cool.”
The 27 runs scored by The Dalles was a season high. The younger Indians’ squad included six freshmen and two sophomores vs. the Riverhawks, who have five seniors and four juniors. “We knew they (Indians) were a young team and so we expected to win both games, but I’m not sure that I expected us to score 27 runs in one game,” said Clark. “We did what we felt we should’ve done against them.”
In a matchup between top-10 ranked OSAA teams, the No. 7 ranked Riverhawks face the No. 9-ranked Crook County High Cowboys on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Crook County High School in Prineville.
