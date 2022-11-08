After losing in the Nov. 4 quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 4A volleyball state tournament, the No. 3 ranked Tri-Valley Conference champion The Dalles High Riverhawks (21-4) had hoped to regroup and win an 8 a.m. morning game in the Nov. 5 consolation round and bring home a trophy.
The Riverhawks, guided by TVC coach-of-the-year Julie Summers and Assistant Coach Teresa Morris, came ever so close to accomplishing their goal, before losing a season-ending, five-set match 24-26, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-13 to the No. 7 ranked Henley High Hornets (15-6) at Springfield High School.
“We didn’t give up and we came back from a 10-3 deficit in the fifth set to make it close at the end,” said Morris. “That’s a pretty big deficit to come back from for sure when it’s only a 15-point game. It’s kind of a bummer ending to our season, and it wasn’t what we were necessarily hoping for.
“We were proud of the girls for getting to the state tournament. It’s been a long time since The Dalles has been there. This is the start of something that we hope will continue in the future. None of the girls had ever been to state and so it was a whole new experience for them. We had an amazing group of seniors and we’re going to miss them for sure.”
The Riverhawks lost Friday’s quarterfinal match to the No. 7 Skyline Conference Champion Mazama High Vikings, 25-16, 19-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-9.
“That was a great battle, but we just kind of struggled a little bit and we had too many unforced errors,” said Summers. “We just didn’t play aggressively. I was happy that we battled back to make it a five-game match against them (17-8, Vikings), instead of just giving up after losing the first set. They were just more aggressive than we were. We didn’t serve well, and we struggled with serve receiving.
“When you go up against good teams, you have to be aggressive. You can’t get outhustled, and you have to play like it’s your last game. Sometimes when the going gets tough, we have a tendency to play it safe, but that doesn’t help you win games.”
The Riverhawks capped a season in which they won 16 games in a row and lost only three sets all year before facing stronger opponents in the eight-team state tournament. The Riverhawks qualified for the tournament for the first time since 2001, when The Dalles earned the fifth-place trophy.
“What a season The Dalles Riverhawks varsity volleyball team had,” said Summers. “We finished with a great record, we won the Tri-Valley Conference championship, and we went to the elite eight state championship tournament. We earned six all-league awards, including player-of-the-year (Kennedy Abbas) and the list goes on. These 12 young ladies have done so many incredible things this season that brought back so much school spirit and had a community rallying around them.
“It has been an amazing wild ride and I am beyond proud of these young ladies. Thank you to all the parents, students, families, and community for being there for this team and showing them so much love.”
The state tournament marked the end of the The Dalles High School volleyball careers of seniors Gigi Hiser, Zoe Dunn, Kaylee Fleming, Lydia DiGennaro, Ahnikay Rubio, and Abbas.
“I need to say thank you to our seniors for all their hard work; we will miss you all and we wish you all the very best in your next adventures,” said Summers. “For our returning six varsity players, this is only the beginning, because we will come back strong and continue to build what we started.”
Commented