The Dalles High Riverhawks earned the fourth-place trophy in the OSAA Class 4A boys golf state tournament on May 15-16 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.
The Riverhawks’ trio of seniors Joe Codding (158), Keeler Lawson (160), Kenneth Miller (174), and sophomore Leighton Voodre (193) combined for a team score of 685 to earn one of the top four trophy-placing positions out of the 10-team event.
The Riverhawks, guided by Coach Dan Telles, took fourth by one stroke ahead of fifth-place, Cascade (686). Codding took 10th place individually, Lawson finished 13th and Miller finished 25th out of 54 players. Juniors Cooper Cummings and Connor Sam combined for a non-counting score of 204 for The Dalles.
“The kids buckled down and fought through and they played good,” said Telles. “We were in a battle for fourth with Cascade and North Bend (6th place, 688). It was good that we all played well together with those other two teams on Day 2, which was nice. It came down to our last player, Keeler, who had to finish with a low score to help us get fourth and he was able to do that.”
Prior to the tourney, the Riverhawks’ goal was to bring home a trophy. On Day 1 of the two-day event, the Riverhawks were in fifth place, trailing the Cascade High Cougars, 341 to 336. The Riverhawks pulled ahead of the Cougars on Day 2, outshooting them 344 to 350.
“We had a great season, but at the beginning of the year, we weren’t even sure if we would make it to state,” said Telles. “I’m so proud of these guys; they’re an awesome group and they’re always hanging out with each other just like they were brothers.”
For seniors Codding, Lawson, and Miller, it marked the final tournament of their The Dalles High School golf careers. It also marked the first time that The Dalles won a state tournament trophy since 2017.
“Our three seniors, who have been our top three all year, played very consistent within themselves,” said Telles. “We could count on them scoring somewhere around 340 and then we needed our fourth player to come in with a pretty good score and that’s what happened.
“I’m sure going to miss the seniors. I’ll give them credit because they didn’t even play OGA golf during the summer. The other top three teams had players competing in summer golf tournaments, but our guys didn’t.”
The Baker High Bulldogs won the state championship with a score of 613, followed by Molalla (639) and Crook County (657). Tyce Helmick of Ontario High was medalist with his 141.
The Dalles High Riverhawks girls team member Katelyn Vassar shot a 168 to finish tied for eighth-place individually with Hailey Smith of La Pine, in the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls state tournament May 16, which was also at Trysting Tree Golf Course. It marked the second consecutive year that Vassar competed at the state tourney.
