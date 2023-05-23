The Dalles High Riverhawks earned the fourth-place trophy in the OSAA Class 4A boys golf state tournament on May 15-16 at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis.

The Riverhawks’ trio of seniors Joe Codding (158), Keeler Lawson (160), Kenneth Miller (174), and sophomore Leighton Voodre (193) combined for a team score of 685 to earn one of the top four trophy-placing positions out of the 10-team event.