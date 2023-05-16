The No. 2-ranked Tri-Valley Conference champion The Dalles High Riverhawks extended their win streak to 18 last week after concluding their Class 4A softball regular season schedule unbeaten in league (15-0) and 21-3 overall.
The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Lindy Macnab, won their first league championship since 2011. The Dalles qualified for the 16-team OSAA state playoffs for a second straight year, and they’ll host a first-round playoff game against a yet-to-be-determined opponent on May 23 at 16th Street Ballpark in The Dalles.
“It has been an absolutely amazing season with all the things that we’ve accomplished this year,” said Macnab. “When I first met these girls at preseason practice, I knew that there was a lot of potential for them to do some really great things. As a coach I wanted to make sure that I cultivated the mentality that they really can achieve anything as a team and individually.”
The Riverhawks won a May 8 road doubleheader, 19-1 and 24-0, over the Molalla High Indians (6-9 TVC, 7-14 overall). The 24 runs scored was a season high for The Dalles, which has the OSAA’s No. 2 ranked offense (12.20 runs per game average) out of 31 4A squads. The Dalles has allowed a 4A low of an average of 2.91 runs per game.
The Riverhawks played in Prineville against the No. 11-ranked Crook County High Cowgirls (10-4 TVC, 14-10 overall) on May 9 and it proved to be one of their toughest road games this year. The Dalles won, 10-9, in a thrilling nine innings — their first extra-inning contest this year.
The seesaw battle between the top-two TVC squads included four ties and two lead changes. The game was tied 6-6 in the fifth and 9-9 in the sixth. The Riverhawks scored a run in the top of the ninth to get the one-run victory. The Riverhawks outhit the Cowgirls, 12-10. The Dalles hit five homers to conclude the regular season with an OSAA all-classes record of 63.
“They’ve been smashing the ball and since we’ve had such a dominating offense, it’s hard for other teams to defend against that,” said Macnab. “We were in a pressure situation with Crook County, and they really tested our resolve as a team. We didn’t play well defensively (season-high five errors) and they (Cowgirls) took advantage of it, but everyone kind of just hung in there.
“The girls need to have that adversity so that they can see what they need to work on to improve their skill levels.”
Zoe LeBreton (1-for-5, two RBI, home run), Keiliani Crichton-Tunai (2-for-3, two RBI, home run), Despina Seufalemua (2-for-5, RBI, home run), Madalynn Sagapolutele (1-for-4, RBI) and Jeilane Stewart (1-for-5, RBI) led the Riverhawk offense. Winning pitcher Kennedy Abbas threw 175 pitches with a season-high 15 strikeouts, two walks and three earned runs allowed.
The Riverhawks capped a fantastic regular season with a 10-0 home win on Senior Night on May 11 over the No. 15-ranked Estacada High Rangers (9-6 TVC, 13-9 overall). It was the Riverhawks’ ninth shutout this year. Prior to the contest, seniors Abbas, Ella Smith and Lillian Schatz were honored for their contributions to The Dalles softball program during the past four years.
“At the beginning of the season, we were not even thinking about breaking a statistical record,” said Macnab of the home run mark. “We just wanted to play well and then we just started dominating games offensively.”
The Riverhawks are seeking to win their first state title since 1994, when they won the Class 3A championship. Macnab, a 1997 The Dalles High graduate, played on that championship team before continuing her softball career at the University of Oregon.
If The Dalles reaches the June 3 Class 4A final, which will be played at the U of O’s Jane Sanders Stadium, it will be a special homecoming event for Macnab. “I have high hopes that we can go all the way to the championship game,” said Macnab. “It’s a fun place to play at in Eugene and it’s kind of poetic in my journey as a former University of Oregon player. … I hope that these gals will continue to perform well and drive all the way through this thing.”
