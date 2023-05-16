The No. 2-ranked Tri-Valley Conference champion The Dalles High Riverhawks extended their win streak to 18 last week after concluding their Class 4A softball regular season schedule unbeaten in league (15-0) and 21-3 overall.

The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Lindy Macnab, won their first league championship since 2011. The Dalles qualified for the 16-team OSAA state playoffs for a second straight year, and they’ll host a first-round playoff game against a yet-to-be-determined opponent on May 23 at 16th Street Ballpark in The Dalles.