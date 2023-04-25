Two weeks ago, The Dalles High Riverhawk Coach Dan Telles was feeling uneasy about the chances for his boys golf team to reach the OSAA Class 4A state tournament May 15-16 in Corvallis.
The Riverhawks had just recorded a season-low score of 356 at a tournament in Redmond on April 13. Telles said that score wouldn’t be good enough to qualify for state, and the team needed to improve and get down near the 340 range.
That’s exactly what the Riverhawks did, as they shot a season-low 340 to win a 12-team tournament April 20 at Awbrey Glen Golf Course in Bend. “Everything went OK, and we shot a season-best score, which is what I was hoping for, and we need to continue to improve so that we’re ready to compete well at regionals (May 8-9 in Banks),” said Telles. “We beat Crook County, which is kind of like our archrival, so that was good.”
On a cold, windy day with snow falling and a high temperature of 38 degrees, the Riverhawks quartet of Keeler Lawson, Joe Codding, Kenneth Miller, and Cooper Cummings rose to the occasion and played their best round of golf this year. “It was our first time ever playing at that course and we fought the elements and the kids played really well,” said Telles. “They scrapped and they were just able to kind of grind it out and get their best score. It’s nice to know that they can play that well. If they stay with it and just minimize their mistakes, our top-three players are capable of shooting an even lower score, too. It was a good day for them, and they fought hard to get the win.”
Led by Lawson, who shot a personal-record score of 79, the Riverhawks won by two strokes over the Summit High Storm JV squad (342). The Mountain View High Cougars’ JV team was third (348), followed by the Crook County High Cowboys (351), the Caldera High Wolfpack (362) and the Redmond High Panthers (371). Seniors Codding (81) and Miller (83) led the Riverhawks.
