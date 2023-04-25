Two weeks ago, The Dalles High Riverhawk Coach Dan Telles was feeling uneasy about the chances for his boys golf team to reach the OSAA Class 4A state tournament May 15-16 in Corvallis.

The Riverhawks had just recorded a season-low score of 356 at a tournament in Redmond on April 13. Telles said that score wouldn’t be good enough to qualify for state, and the team needed to improve and get down near the 340 range.