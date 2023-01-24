The Dalles High Riverhawks boys basketball team played one of its best games of the season to get their first Tri-Valley Conference victory, 60-47, over visiting Estacada on Jan. 20.
The victory evened the Riverhawks’ league record at 1-1, as Crook County topped The Dalles, 61-54, in the Tri-Valley opener for both teams Jan. 17 in Prineville.
Against Estacada, the Riverhawks (5-8 overall), guided by first-year Coach Jordan Rowland and assistant Mike Cates, utilized a tough, aggressive two-three zone defense to break open the game in the second half after a closely contested first half.
“The boys came out and they did exactly what we (coaching staff) wanted them to do, and this is what we expected,” said Rowland. “We had some shots falling and it was our best three-point shooting (5-for-20, 25 percent) of any game this year. When you have threes going in, everyone is feeling confident. The boys played well, the starters helped lead us to the win and we got to have our JV guys play at the end of the game.”
In a seesaw first half that included eight lead changes and five ties, the Riverhawks led 12-11 after the first quarter. Trailing 19-18 in the second quarter, The Dalles had a 6-0 run on baskets by Braden Schwartz (eight points), Henry Begay (11 points) and Andre Niko (11 points), giving the Riverhawks a 24-19 lead - which they never relinquished.
“It feels real good and I’m happy to be back and honestly, sitting on the bench made me feel a little crazy,” said Schwartz, who was playing in just his second game after recovering from a hand injury. “I like doing my job and getting rebounds in the post area and when my teammates pass the ball to me inside, I like to try to shoot it in or if somebody is open, I will kick it back out to them so they can shoot from the outside. This was definitely one of the best games we’ve played.”
The Riverhawks had the momentum going in their favor and Niko’s buzzer-beater, three-point field goal lifted The Dalles in front 29-21 at halftime.
“Honestly, this was all about the teamwork effort that we had, because we’re moving the ball around well and we’ve improved that aspect of our game throughout the season,” said Niko. “We played great defense. and we found a way to score some easy baskets. We wouldn’t have won without all of us working together as a team as well as we did. They (Rangers) looked like they couldn’t handle our double teaming; they seemed to get frustrated and we took advantage of that and that’s how we were able to build a lead.”
The Riverhawks continued playing with a high energy level and their effective double-teaming tactics led to numerous steals, leading to fast-break layups.
“Playing tough defense is what we want to do and that’s what we’re trying to focus our mentality on,” said Rowland. “We came out and played great defense. I always tell the kids that if you play good defense, then it leads to easy baskets and that’s kind of what we did today.”
The Riverhawks took control of the contest with an 11-0 run, including a three-point play by senior wing Kenny Martinez and an outside jumper by Begay.
“This is a good way to start league play with a 1-1 record and I think we can win the league championship,” said Begay. “I think we have as good of a chance as any team to win league. I think we can win all of our remaining games.
“Now that we have everybody recovered from injuries and we’re healthy, we’re capable of being one of the top-five teams in the state. It’s a huge impact to have Braden back in the lineup, because he’s 6-foot-4, he’s lengthy and all you can ask for in a big guy.”
The offensive spurt was capped by a three-pointer from the top of the arc by senior guard Josh Taylor (11 points) that extended the margin to 45-26. The Riverhawks upped the margin to their largest of the game, 56-34, on a steal and breakaway layup by Niko.
The Riverhawks opened their 10-game TVC schedule with the seven-point loss to the Crook County High Cowboys (2-0 league, 8-7 overall). The Riverhawks had a rough first half, trailing 31-11 at halftime.
Begay, who scored a season-high 20 points, led The Dalles’ second-half turnaround. The Riverhawks scored 27 points in the fourth quarter and outscored the Cowboys 43-30 in the second half.
“You learn from every single loss, and you just try to move forward and get better every single day and that’s what we’re doing,” said Rowland.
The Dalles was seeking to get a second-straight league win in Tuesday’s road game versus the Madras White Buffaloes (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Riverhawks play Thursday at 7 p.m. at Gladstone.
