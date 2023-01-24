The Dalles High Riverhawks boys basketball team played one of its best games of the season to get their first Tri-Valley Conference victory, 60-47, over visiting Estacada on Jan. 20.

The victory evened the Riverhawks’ league record at 1-1, as Crook County topped The Dalles, 61-54, in the Tri-Valley opener for both teams Jan. 17 in Prineville.