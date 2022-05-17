The excitement of running in a home meet for the first time in 50 years didn’t deter the undersized South Wasco County girls track and field team at the District 3-1A championships Friday and Saturday in Maupin.
The Redsides’ five-member team placed second in the meet to Dufur High, which won with 117 points to the 82 of South Wasco. It was the first District 3 meet since 2019, as COVID cancelled the 2020 and 2021 championships. It also was the first meet (and competition) on South Wasco’s new track and field facility, which was christened with a mostly sunny, sometimes rainy day.
Team runner-up South Wasco was led by senior Holly Miles, who won the triple jump in a personal-best 30-10 and was second in the 100 high hurdles (18.10 PR) and 300 lows hurdles (53.85 PR). Teammate Macy Bell was a two-event winner – in the high jump (at 4-8) and 800 (a PR 3:02.8).
Julie Hull added district places in the triple jump and both hurdle races; Sadie McCoy placed third in both the 1500-meter and 3000-meter runs and long jump; and Alex Jimenez competed in the three throws. Miles capped her district career by anchoring South Wasco’s 4x400 relay (also Bell, Hull, and McCoy) to third place.
Fourth-place Horizon Christian was led by senior distance runner Augustina Decker, who was second in the 3000 on Friday and 1500 (a PR 5:36.14) on Saturday. Decker capped her district career with a 66-second opening lap of the 4x400 relay to help her team to an 11-second season best and second place behind Dufur in the event. Other relay members were Brooke Page, Ellie Rinella and Briseyda Perez. The latter three Hawk athletes and Johanna Sohal teamed up to the win the 4x100 relay earlier in the meet on Saturday.
Lyle was fifth overall, thanks in part to the performance of senior Hannah Lind, who won the hurdles races in personal records (17.91 highs; 52.7 lows) and was second in the high jump at a PR best of 4-6. Teammate Hannah Beeks will join Lind at state after improving from fifth place in flight throws to finish second in the javelin with a 100-foot throw in the finals.
Sherman, sixth at district, will be represented at state by versatile sophomore thrower Sophie Hulke, who won the discus with a PR 106-11 throw, was fourth in the javelin and shot put. She will be joined at state in the javelin by junior Morgan Geary, who was third (both Sherman throwers earned wild card berths to state).
Trout Lake had two state-meet qualifiers, in junior Gynel Duke (second in the pole vault) and frosh Violette Anderson (third, wild card berth, in the shot).
The top two placers in each event at district qualified for this week’s Class 1A state meet at historic Hayward Field in Eugene on Thursday and Friday. Other wild-card berths for the state meet also were selected statewide based on district performances.
