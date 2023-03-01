J Lofberg

Longtime basketball announcer J Lofberg has retired after more than five decades.

 Photo courtesy Rodger Nichols

The year is 1970. The Vietnam War is raging. Elvis Presley and U.S. President Richard Nixon meet in the White House. That image of the meeting becomes the most requested image from the entire National Archives. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hovers around 800 points, and the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City is completed. At 1,368 feet, it is the tallest building in the world.

In sports, ABC introduces Monday Night Football, the NBA adds the Portland Trailblazers, and in the Stevenson High School gymnasium, a young man steps up to the microphone for the first time as the in-house announcer for Bulldog basketball games.