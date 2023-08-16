TDHS Soccer

The Dalles Riverhawks Boys Soccer team

TD versus Gladstone 10-20

The Dalles defeated league rival Gladstone 4-0 Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in The Dalles.

The Dalles High Riverhawk boys soccer team got off to a 3-0 start a year ago before leading scorer, Hulises Najera, suffered a season-ending knee injury. Najera scored 10 goals in those first three contests, and it appeared that they would reach the OSAA state playoffs for a second straight year.

Najera’s right knee injury last September against visiting Corbett proved too tough to overcome.

