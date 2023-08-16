Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Dalles High Riverhawk boys soccer team got off to a 3-0 start a year ago before leading scorer, Hulises Najera, suffered a season-ending knee injury. Najera scored 10 goals in those first three contests, and it appeared that they would reach the OSAA state playoffs for a second straight year.
Najera’s right knee injury last September against visiting Corbett proved too tough to overcome.
The Dalles took fourth place in the six-team Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference with a 3-4-2 mark (7-6-2 overall). The Riverhawks, guided by third-year Coach Jesus Granados and assistant Matt Dallman, earned an OSAA play-in round road contest vs. Seaside. The Dalles lost, 2-1, in a penalty kick shootout, ending the season just short of its goal of qualifying for the state playoffs.
“I’m super excited because we have a lot of young players who have a lot of potential,” Granados said. “They’ve been doing a lot of voluntary conditioning workouts, while practicing passing skills and playing in adult summer league games, too, throughout the summer. It’s exciting to see how well they’ve been preparing for the season, and they have a tremendous amount of dedication to succeed.”
The Riverhawks have their leading scorer back in Najera, who is nearly fully recovered. “We’re trying to take it easy with Hulises and we’re going to limit his playing time in non-league games, because he’s about 80% recovered from the injury,” Granados said. “When the regular season starts, he’ll definitely be in the starting lineup. We just don’t want to take any risk of him re-injuring that knee. I think the biggest thing that he’ll have to overcome is just the mental aspect of resuming his soccer career after having a pretty severe injury like that.”
The Riverhawks started practice Monday.
“There’s no doubt that we’re capable of making the state playoffs,” Granados said. “We will be better this year, especially having Hulises coming back and I expect him to be our leading scorer again and we’ll also be relying on sophomore Juan Camarillo to help lead our offensive, as well.
“With our solid group of four freshmen and three sophomores that we have, I know we’re going to have a really strong team. They’ve been doing a great job at practice and they’re matching the intensity level that our coaches have asked of them.”
The Riverhawks lost eight graduates from last year’s squad, but will have 11 seniors on varsity this fall — when they will challenge defending TVC champion Madras.
“We lost some great players from last year in Grey Roetcisoender, Alexander Kjoelseth, and Martin Romero Para, who were key midfielders for us and that’s going to leave some big shoes for us to fill,” Granados said.
Defensively, The Dalles will rely on senior goalkeeper Luciano Alvarado, and senior defenders Carter Randall, Nolan Donivan, Jaeden Bullard, Adrian Rodriguez, and Diego Rodriguez.
“Luciano is definitely one of our key players; he’s our team captain and he led the team last year while always making some big saves and we expect him to help us get some shutouts this year,” said Granados.
The Riverhawks open their 14-game schedule with a non-league road game Sept. 5 versus Class 3A Corbett (7-8 in 2022) at 4:30 p.m. They’ll follow with another non-league game Sept. 7 against the Hood River Valley High Eagles (4-8-2 in 2022). HRV will be guided by new head Coach Alvaro Lara.
“Alvaro and I have been good friends for a long time,” said Granados, an HRV graduate. “It’s always a nice rivalry with Hood River, regardless of who is coaching their team or who is playing, because it’s just two schools who always want to beat each other. That’s always the game that I think about most often.”
The Riverhawks begin a TVC schedule Sept. 20 at home versus the Crook County High Cowboys (1-12-1 in 2022).
