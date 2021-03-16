This week's sports schedule
Cross Country
March 17
The Dalles at Pendleton; Ridgeview at Hood River
March 19
Columbia at District 4 meet, Vancouver
March 24
The Dalles at Ridgeview; Hood River at Redmond
Football
March 19
La Salle at The Dalles; Goldendale at Columbia; South Wasco at Echo; Dayville at Sherman; Dufur at Ione/Arlington
March 20
Hood River at Pendleton
Boys Soccer
March 16
Clackamas at HR
March 17
Crook County at HR
March 18
Hood River at Ridgeview; Horizon at Damascus; Willamette Valley at Trout Lake
March 20
Grand View at Horizon; The Dalles at Crook County
March 23
The Dalles at Pendleton
Girls Soccer
March 18
Ridgeview at Hood River
March 19
Crook County at The Dalles
March 22
La Salle at Hood River
March 23
Pendleton at The Dalles; Columbia at King’s Way
Volleyball
March 16
Pendleton at Hood River; Crook County at The Dalles; South Wasco at Dufur; Sherman at Bickleton; Lyle/Wishram at Glenwood/Klickitat
March 18
The Dalles at Pendleton; Trout Lake at South Wasco; Dufur at Klickitat; Ione/Arlington at Sherman
March 20
Redmond, Hermiston at Hood River; Pendleton at The Dalles; South Wasco at Joseph, Wallowa
March 23
Hood River at Crook County; Sherman at Echo; Days Creek at Dufur
Commented