After winning four straight games, the South Wasco County High Redsides girls basketball team is starting to look like a Big Sky League championship contender again.
The Redsides have been in that role every year recently with five consecutive Class 1A state playoff appearances. After starting the season winning four of nine games, it didn’t seem like they were in position to be a top contender this year, but that’s certainly not the case.
South Wasco (3-0 Big Sky, 8-5 overall) won 50-44 over the Condon High Blue Devils (3-1 Big Sky, 6-4) Jan. 15 at Condon High School to cap the week with three straight wins. The Redsides, guided by fourth-year Coach Carly Johnson, were hoping to notch a fifth straight win Monday at home versus the Dufur High Rangers (results were after the printed edition deadline).
“It was a good, fun game and our girls battled and came out ready to play,” said Johnson of the Condon game. “It’s always tough traveling two hours and getting off the bus and immediately having to play. These girls have a fire in their bellies and are ready to compete every day. They’re such a fun group of girls to coach.”
The Redsides had three players score in double figures, led by junior Kylie Iverson with 19 points, sophomore Julie Hull with 10 and junior Sadie McCoy with 11 points. The Redsides had one weakness: 4-for-13 (30%) from the free-throw line.
“The crazy thing is that we spend so much time on free throws in practice,” said Johnson. “We have a pretty low shooting percentage right now and even though we’re in a shooting slump, we’re consistently scoring 50 or more points, which is pretty cool.”
The Redsides recorded a huge, 50-43, home overtime win over the No. 9-ranked Trout Lake High Mustangs (1-1 league, 5-2) Jan. 11, followed by a 45-25 home win over the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (0-3 league, 1-8) Jan. 14.
The win over Trout Lake, which was ranked No. 2 prior to the contest, marked the Redsides’ first win over a top-five ranked team since 2019. The loss snapped Trout Lake’s 13-game win streak overlapping the last two seasons. Iverson led the way with 16 points, followed by Hull with 10 and McCoy with 10. Holly Miles, the Redsides only senior, scored eight and Charity Reckmann had six. The contest was knotted 39-39 at the end of regulation and the Redsides outscored the Mustangs 11-4 in overtime to pull out the victory.
Willa McLaughlin led Trout Lake in scoring with 15 points.
“That was a very exciting and fun game against Trout Lake, and it was definitely the best game that we’ve played this season,” said Johnson. “The win definitely gave our girls confidence and they played like I knew they could. We are battling so many injuries now, but we have girls who are really stepping up big time for us.”
Trout Lake lost a second straight game in a close, 31-30, defeat Jan. 14 to Ione/Arlington. The Mustangs bounced back and won, 40-21, over the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler Eagles Jan. 15 in Fossil.
Trout Lake Coach Dennis Anderson said, “Gabby Basch had an excellent game for us, and she played really solid defense and rebounded well with eight boards. We played well against Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler and we jumped ahead and steadily built a lead.
“Our girls are learning with every game and are improving each week. I really couldn’t ask for a better bunch of girls to coach.”
Trout Lake senior Wynsome Painter had 22 points and eight steals in the match-up against Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler. McLaughlin had seven points and five steals. The Mustangs faced the Hood River Valley High Eagles (3-5) in a non-league match-up Tuesday at Hood River Valley High School (results were after the printed edition deadline). The Mustangs will be seeking to extend their Big Sky League win streak when they meet Echo in a 6 p.m. home game Friday, followed by a 2 p.m. contest on the road against the Bickleton High Pirates (0-3 league, 2-3). The Mustangs lead the 12-team Big Sky League in defense, allowing an average of 28 points per game.
