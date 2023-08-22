SWC Football

South Wasco senior Joey Holloway

 Mike Weber photo/file

Competing in the first officially sanctioned OSAA Class 1A six-man football classification last year, the South Wasco County High Redsides and reached the semifinals. The Redsides, guided by Coach Mike Wain and assistant Michael Carter, are hoping to continue to have even more success this year.

With 13 of 16 players returning from their semifinalist squad, the Redsides had every reason to approach the season with a positive outlook when they started practice Aug. 14.