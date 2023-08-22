Competing in the first officially sanctioned OSAA Class 1A six-man football classification last year, the South Wasco County High Redsides and reached the semifinals. The Redsides, guided by Coach Mike Wain and assistant Michael Carter, are hoping to continue to have even more success this year.
With 13 of 16 players returning from their semifinalist squad, the Redsides had every reason to approach the season with a positive outlook when they started practice Aug. 14.
“Every year our intention is of course to win the state championship and we started practice with that expectation and that goal in mind,” said Wain. “We were really close last year, too, after reaching the semis.”
The Redsides were 7-1 in Special District 1, 8-2 overall, and won a Nov. 5, 2022, quarterfinal playoff contest at home, 46-12, over the Elkton High Elks (7-3). The Redsides’ magical season concluded a week later with a, 46-20, loss to the Triangle Lake High Lakers (10-1).
“The juniors and the seniors didn’t forget how it felt in the locker room after losing to Triangle Lake, so they’re hungry,” said Wain. “We’ll see how things go this year. I think there’s going to be some good tough teams that we’ll play in Harper Charter and Prairie City, but I think we’ll have as good of a chance as anybody to have more success this year. We’ll take it week by week and we’ll play Huntington in our first game, which will give us a chance to kind of practice a few things in theory and then just kind of move forward from there.”
Nearly everyone from the 2022 playoff squad returns and many have been putting in the time to prepare for the season.
“Coach Carter spent a lot of time in the offseason in the weight room with three defensive players Joey Holloway, Gavin Hagan and Geoge Barnett and they’re each squat lifting over 300 pounds, so they’re the strongest guys on the team,” said Wain. “They’ve all been putting in a lot of work to prepare for the season. We’re excited about what we’re seeing from the guys and we’ll see how everything goes when the season begins.”
The Redsides will have leadership from senior linebacker Holloway and offensive lineman Trey Mullet — along with a talented seven-member junior group led by quarterback/defensive end Storm McCoy, Hagan and running back/defensive lineman Colby Brace.
“Storm will be a new quarterback for us, but he had a lot of reps last year with the starters,” said Wain. “He also played a lot of games when they were a little bit more one-sided, and we rotated our starting quarterback Ian Ongers (2023 graduate) out of the game to kind of groom Storm for this year. He’ll be able to fill that role very well. Our offense is going to be a little different with him because Ian was more of a pocket passer who could see over the line with his height (6-foot-3). Storm (6-0, 170 pounds) is going to be pretty mobile, and it will be a fun and dynamic offense with him leading the way.”
South Wasco opens its nine-game regular season schedule in a jamboree Aug. 26 at Alsea High School. The Redsides play their first game Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. at home versus the Huntington High Locomotives (1-7 last year) in Maupin.
