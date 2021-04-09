Girls and boys soccer champions for the Intermountain Conference will be crowned Friday, April 9 at Henderson Stadium in Hood River.
Hood River (4-4-3) won its Wednesday girls soccer semifinal match 1-0 in overtime against The Dalles and will play against Ridgeview of Redmond for the district championship at 4 p.m. In boys soccer, top-seeded Hood River (6-2-1) shut out Pendleton (2-5-1) 5-0 on Wednesday to advance to the district title match. The Eagles will host Ridgeview (7-3), a 4-1 winner over The Dalles (5-4-1), in the 6 p.m. boys final.
The Hood River boys defeated Ridgeview 3-2 on March 18 in their regular season match. HRV recovered from a 2-0 first-half deficit and pulled out the win in the closing minute. The Eagle girls played Ridgeview to a 0-0 draw, also on March 18, during the league season.
Horizon Christian School’s boys soccer team lost Monday in the first round of the Class 1A District 7 playoffs at top-seeded Damascus Christian and will play Grand View Christian on Saturday in the third-place match, 5 p.m. at Wilsonville High School.
In IMC volleyball, No. 5-seeded The Dalles lost in Thursday’s semifinal at Crook County in Prineville. The loss ended the Riverhawk season, while Crook County advances to Saturday’s championship match against Ridgeview.
The Dalles and Hood River will conclude their IMC football seasons Friday: The Dalles is at Redmond, while Hood River plays at Portland’s Parkrose.
This week’s contests conclude Season 2 in Oregon high school athletics. There were no OSAA-sponsored state playoffs this year, but some leagues like the IMC are conducting season-ending single-elimination tournaments.
