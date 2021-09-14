Sherman County and Dufur will resume their football rivalry for the first time since 2017 with a game 7 p.m. Friday at Dufur High School.
Dufur won last week via forfeit over the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars (1-1). The Cougars had COVID health and safety concerns, and they had only 10 of their 16 players available for the contest. Sherman lost a nonleague game Friday at DeSales Catholic School in Walla Walla, Wash., 60-20.
After two years of competing in the OSAA Class 1A six-man football Special District 4, the Sherman County Huskies (0-1) returned to eight-man football against DeSales. Their season-opening contest against Crane was canceled Sept. 4.
“It was really good to finally play, especially since our first game was canceled,” second-year Coach Kyle Blagg said. “It was a tough one though and we were pretty banged up with having some injured players. It was good for all the young kids to have a really good experience and our big group of freshmen all had lots of playing time. It was actually the first eight-man varsity football game that they had ever played for everyone on our team.”
A much younger Huskies squad, without any seniors, was overmatched against the powerful and more experienced Irish. DeSales led 24-0 after one quarter and then slowly added to that advantage throughout the contest.
“They (the Irish) played really well and they’re a very good team, but our kids were excited and ready to play,” Blagg said. “It was hard for the kids to match the intensity level that a more experienced DeSales team played with. Now that they know what to expect, I think they’ll respond well and play better in our next game against Dufur. We’re hoping that we can stay healthy and we hope that Dufur is healthy too so that we can play and hopefully it will be a good game on Friday.”
Braden Carnine, the lone Husky senior, was unable to play because of an injury, but he’s expected to be ready to play on Friday. The Huskies have 12 freshmen who played in the game. Sherman junior quarterback Kole Martin scored on touchdown runs of 51 yards in the second quarter and 23 yards in the third. Sophomore Talon Dark scored on a three-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Redsides have first season loss
After beginning their Class 1A Special District 4 six-man football season with a win over Pine Eagle Sept. 4, the South Wasco County High Redsides had hopes of getting a second straight victory on Friday versus the Joseph Eagles. The Redsides (1-1), guided by Coach Mike Waine, were unable to overcome the high flying and undefeated Eagles (2-0), losing 31-13 at Joseph High School.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and then we came back with a strong effort in the third quarter,” Waine said. “We never gave up, but they were just out of our reach. Our goal was to give 110% throughout the game, and we did pretty a good job of that for the most part. We’re not quite on the same level that Joseph is at yet, but we rose up to the challenge and we played our best, so that was good.”
South Wasco trailed 7-0 after the first quarter and fell behind 19-0 at halftime. The Redsides came back and trimmed the margin to 19-13 in the third quarter. The Eagles then returned a Redside kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to go ahead 25-13 in the fourth quarter.
“All in all, we played pretty good, especially considering that seven of our 12 players are freshmen,” said Waine. “They (Joseph) had 24 kids and they had five seniors that were starters. At any given time, we had three freshmen out on the field and were within striking distance for most of the game. The greatest thing about Joseph and the reason we enjoy playing them is that they are the biggest rival that we have. There’s mutual respect on both teams; it was a clean, hard-hitting game. We competed on a high level with one of the best teams in the state. If we can fine tune the mistakes that we’ve had, then we’ll improve and get better and see what we can do in the next game.”
Redsides’ junior quarterback Ian Ongers (two TD passes) combined with senior receiver Remington Anderson-Sheer (two TD receptions) on two touchdown passes. Redside sophomore running back Joey Holloway also scored on a TD run.
The Redsides will try to regain their winning form when they meet the Prairie City/Burnt River Panthers (1-1) in a 7 p.m. contest Friday at Prairie City High School.
