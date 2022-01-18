Sherman High won its first Big Sky League girls basketball game last week, 64-42, over Bickleton.
The Huskies (1-3 league, 3-5 overall), guided by Coach Doug Martin, had three players score in double figures, led by senior Allie Marker with 13 points. Senior Cali Johnson and sophomore Kaelex Peters both scored 11 points. The 64 points scored by Sherman was a season-high point total.
“We came out strong and played well and all but one of the girls scored,” said Martin.
Sherman nearly made it two straight before losing, 34-30, to the Horizon Christian High Hawks (1-3 league, 3-7) Jan. 14 in Hood River. Marker led the Huskies in scoring with eight points, Natalie Martin scored seven and Johnson added six.
“We played well, and we had good shots, but they just weren’t falling, and we were also missing our center Sophie Hulke,” said Martin.
Horizon, which started the week with a 58-33 win over visiting Lyle on Jan. 11, was led in scoring by junior guard Gabby Mooney’s 12 points. Mooney’s fastbreak assist to junior post Briseyda Perez in the closing minute clinched the win for Horizon. Horizon Coach Joe Petshow said the key to the win was senior captain Augustina Decker’s defense on Sherman’s Martin. “Natalie is a good player and Gus likes the challenge of defending our opponents’ best player,” he said. “Our team has come a long way, and it’ll be nice to see how it continues to progress when all our players are available.”
Rangers play first game of new year
The Dufur Rangers played their first game in a month Monday against South Wasco, followed by Tuesday’s contest against Lyle/Wishram (results were after the printed edition deadline). The Rangers last played a game Dec. 18 (a 62-9 win over Horizon Christian) and then had numerous games canceled because of COVID protocol issues. Dufur plays its next game Friday at 6 p.m. at Condon High.
Klickitat/Glenwood drops three
Klickitat/Glenwood lost its third straight in a 49-20 defeat to Ione/Arlington Jan. 15 at Arlington High School. The Vandals will be seeking to snap the streak when they meet Sherman Friday. The Vandals follow with a 2 p.m. match-up Saturday at home against Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler.
