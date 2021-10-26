The Sherman/Condon Huskies celebrated homecoming/senior night and concluded the season with 58-44 win over the Pilot Rock High Rockets in Special District 2 Class 1A eight-man football Oct. 22 at Sherman High School in Moro.
It was the first win of the season for a young Huskies squad (13 freshmen) and it marked Coach Kyle Blagg’s first win ever in eight-man football.
“We’ve been close all season long and so we really needed to get a win and it sure felt good,” said Blagg, whose Huskies led 38-28 at halftime. “It just seems like we would stub our toe and then things would get away from us for a little bit. It’s just been one thing after another, like injuries, quarantines for players and other stuff. We’ve been closer than what has been indicated by the final scores. This was a big shot in the arm for our program and it gives the kids something to get excited about during the offseason. I’m really happy with how the boys progressed this season.”
Sherman (1-5 SD2, 1-6 overall) marched down the field on its first possession of the third quarter on an eight-minute scoring drive and took a 45-28 lead. Sherman played strong in the second half and controlled time of possession offensively. The Huskies allowed the Rockets (1-5 SD2, 2-5 overall) three second-half possessions and they controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
Braden Carnine, the Huskies’ only senior, was honored in a special pregame ceremony. Carnine was unable to play because he’s recovering from an injury. Sherman returned to eight-man football this year after competing in Special District 4 six-man football the previous two years.
“Braden is an exceptional player and it’s been a nice three years with him,” said Blagg. “He was a big part of our spring football team earlier this year and then, this season, the younger kids kind of looked up to him to provide leadership, because we really have lots of young guys. We needed somebody like that on the team and Braden did a pretty good job of that and he’s always been a constant force in the program. It’s disappointing that he wasn’t able to play more in his senior season.”
Cougars lose to Outlaws
The No. 19 ranked Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars needed a win in their final Special District 2 Class 1A eight-man football game of the season to reach the playoffs. However, it turned out to be a disappointing defeat for the Cougars (3-3 SD2, 4-4 overall) in a 50-14 loss to the No. 9 ranked Enterprise Outlaws (4-2 SD2, 5-3 overall) Oct. 22 on Senior Night at Lyle High School.
It marked the third-straight loss for Coach Antoine Montoya’s Cougars, who had some early momentum after winning four games in a row at the beginning of the season in September. The Cougars are hoping to turn things around and conclude the season with a win when they meet the Elgin High Huskies (3-3 SD2, 3-4 overall) in a league crossover game Friday at 10 a.m. at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
“They (Outlaws) just played better, they were more physical, and they blitzed all the time, and we just couldn’t get anything going offensively,” said Montoya. “Our guys did what we could, but it didn’t matter, because they were always there in the backfield before we could do anything. They (Outlaws) just had a good blitz scheme all the time and we never knew where they were coming from.”
Enterprise took a 7-0 first quarter lead and then extended its advantage to 28-7 at halftime. The Outlaws led 28-14 after three quarters and then took control of the game in the fourth, outscoring the Cougars 22-0.
The Cougars were led offensively by senior running back/defensive back Aaron Smith, who had 14 carries for 142 yards rushing and two touchdowns. On defense, sophomore linebacker Riley Smith had 10 solo tackles and 23 total tackles. Junior defensive end Chance Bernier had four solo tackles and 14 total tackles. Aaron Smith had four solo tackles and 12 total tackles. Junior defensive end Chris McPherson had four solo tackles and 10 total tackles.
“Our seniors are from each of our three area schools and so it was kind of an emotional day for them playing in their last home game,” said Montoya. “They each played well, but it’s too bad that Konnor Kessinger got injured in the final football game of his career.”
Kessinger is from Klickitat High, David Bernier is from Wishram High and Aaron Smith is from Lyle High School.
