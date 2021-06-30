The South Wasco County boys basketball team capped its best season in 15 years by taking third place in the Oregon Class 1A/Community Bank/Steens Baker County State Tournament last week at Baker High School and Powder Valley High.
The Redsides (5-1 Big Sky League, 10-3 overall) concluded the 13-game spring season June 24 with a 70-65 overtime win over Powder Valley (8-8) to capture the third-place trophy. It marked South Wasco’s best finish since 2006, when it took second place in the state tournament. It was also the Redsides’ first appearance in tournament in Baker since 2009.
South Wasco, guided by longtime (18 years) Coach Jim Hull, won three of four state playoff games in the 16-team event June 21-24 . The No. 13-seeded Redsides won a first-round game, 68-49, over Trinity Lutheran June 21, followed by a 67-44 quarterfinal win vs. Hosanna-Triad June 22. South Wasco lost in the semifinals, 77-45, to Nixyaawii June 23. Nixyaawii won the state title, 50-29, over Damascus Christian June 24.
“Our goal was to go to Baker and play competitively and maybe if we got lucky, then we could win the state championship,” said Hull. “When we got there, I noticed that the boys were really focused on doing the best that they possibly could, and everyone worked very hard to get third place. Even though we were the 13th seed, we were a 13th seed that nobody wants to play.”
In the third-place contest against No. 6 seed Powder Valley, South Wasco jumped out to a 19-4 lead after the first quarter. Powder Valley cut the lead to four points at halftime and outscored the Redsides 16-11 in the third to take a 41-40 lead.
The game was tied 60-60 after regulation play before South Wasco outscored the Badgers 10-5 in overtime. Oscar Thomas (20 points), Garrett Olson (17 points), Ian Ongers (19 points) and Brock LaFaver (seven points, 10 rebounds) led the Redsides to the win.
The contest was the final one for seniors Olson and Haiden Perez. Olson averaged 21 points per game at Baker and was selected to the first team, all-state tournament. Olson will continue his sports career in college playing on a football scholarship at Western Oregon University in Monmouth. Olson also played in the Class 1A Eight-Man football All-Star game June 25 at Eastern Oregon University in LaGrande.
“I really appreciate the fact that Haiden and Garrett both stuck with our team for four years,” said Hull. “Garrett is an amazing athlete and he’s probably the best pure athlete that we’ve had at South Wasco High in the last 40 years. Four years ago, when they were freshmen, we were getting blown out of a lot of games and we only had seven players. Our record was 4-20 their freshman year and then we only won seven games the following season, so we’ve really come a long way in the last four years.”
Olson led South Wasco in scoring with 14 points against No. 1 seed Nixyaawii, which won its four tournament games by an average of 25 points. South Wasco fell behind early, trailing 21-5 after the first quarter. Nixyaawii (15-1) was undefeated against opponents in the Oregon Class 1A-4A level; its lone loss was 85-84 to Yakima Tribal (WA.) June 7.
In the Redsides’ tourney opener vs. Trinity Lutheran (10-5) South Wasco took control of a close contest with an impressive second-half offensive surge. The Redsides outscored the Saints 19-14 in the third quarter to build a 45-36 lead. Olson scored 30 points and Thomas added 22.
South Wasco came from behind to win its quarterfinal game versus No. 12 seeded Hosanna-Triad. Thomas (13 points), Olson (22 points) and LaFaver (16 points) led the comeback effort, which included a 21-10 second-quarter advantage giving the Redsides a 35-29 halftime advantage. South Wasco outscored Hosanna-Triad 17-3 in the fourth to win comfortably.
The Redsides were not one of the original 16-teams selected by host tournament officials Brad Dunten (Powder Valley athletic director) and Buell Gonzales (Baker High athletic director).
“We felt like the season was over following the loss to Ione and the kids were really bummed out,” said Hull. “Even with the limited and shorter season, they had high expectations that they could get far in the playoffs. As soon as we found out that we were able to go, I sent all the kids a text message that we were in the playoffs. When they got this second chance, they really took it seriously.”
Following their 57-55 Big Sky District playoff loss to the Ione-Arlington Cardinals June 18, the Redsides were supposedly eliminated from the tournament. However, Casco League teams Falls City (10-3) and Crosshill Christian (10-2) dropped out of the event because of COVID-19 protocols. That opened the door for South Wasco to get into the tournament as a replacement.
“Our community raised the money to help us with the financial part of the trip, which was just amazing,” said Hull, who has a career record of 303 wins and 170 losses at South Wasco. “Because of COVID-19, nothing was funded by OSAA this year. Our community stepped up with tremendous financial support to help for motels and meals. I couldn’t ask for anything better than what we had at Baker and we had over 500 fans there too.
“We really proved that we deserved to be there.”
Dufur High wins one of three games at state tourney
The Big Sky League Champion Dufur Rangers boys basketball team had high expectations when they competed in the 1A state tournament. The No. 3-seeded Rangers (9-4 overall) came into the 16-team tourney with the momentum of winning eight of 10 games on the spring schedule. Dufur also had the No. 2-ranked offense - averaging 63 points per game - and were competing in the state playoffs for a fifth straight year.
The Rangers, guided by Coach Hollie Darden, concluded the season with a 65-63 win over the Adrian Antelopes June 23 at Baker High School to take seventh place, but they had hopes for a much higher finish. The Rangers had a rough start in the tournament, losing 66-64 to the North Clackamas Christian Saints June 21, followed by 62-61 loss to the North Douglas Warriors June 22. Both games were at Powder Valley High.
“We were in close games, and we had the opportunity to win two of them, but we just came up a little bit short and that’s kind of the nature of basketball,” said Darden. “It was disappointing because we were hoping to play in the trophy round. Overall, the kids all had a good time, and we did a lot of team bonding activities there. It was good that the kids had the opportunity to play in a postseason state tournament.”
In its opener versus the No. 14 seeded Saints (11-4 overall), Dufur fell behind 25-15 after one quarter but battled back to make it a one-possession game. The senior trio of Jacob Peters (23 points), Cooper Bales (19 points) and Caleb Olson (nine points) led the Ranger offense.
Dufur’s second tourney game against North Douglas was a back-and-forth contest; Dufur led 47-40 after three quarters but the Warriors regained the momentum in the fourth, outscoring the Rangers 22-14 for the one-point win. Sophomore Josh Taylor led Dufur in scoring with 14 points, Bales scored 11 and sophomore Landon Ellis added 12 to lead the Ranger offense.
Dufur won its final game against Adrian, when frosh Henry Begay sank a buzzer-beating shot with less than one second left.
“We’re glad that we won at least one game,” said Darden. “It was another close game, and every game was exciting for sure. We could’ve very well won the first three games and then played in the championship game. That’s what every team is hoping to do. Nixyaawii is clearly better than everyone in Class 1A in terms of talent that they put on the floor.”
Bales led Dufur against Adrian with 19 points, Olson scored 13 and Taylor added 11. The contest marked the final sports event of the Dufur High School careers of seniors Tyson Byers, Ben Schanno, Peters, Bales and Olson. Dufur seniors Trey Darden and Alex Barrett were unable to play. Darden (Hollie’s son) will continue his athletic career as he received a football scholarship to attend Eastern Oregon University.
“I told the seniors after the game that I was sad to see them go, but I’m excited to see what their next step is in life, and I appreciated all their hard work that they did in the last four years,” said Darden. “They were a competitive group, and I was happy that they had the opportunity to go to Baker City. That’s the ultimate goal in 1A basketball to go there and play in the tournament. I felt like we competed well, but we just came out on the short end of the stick in the two games that we lost.”
